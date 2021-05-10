Jailed SP Leader Azam Khan Shifted To Medanta's ICU 10 Days After Testing COVID Positive

Nearly 10 days after being diagnosed with COVID-19, Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan has been shifted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Lucknow's Medanta Hospital, sources said on Monday evening. The SP leader, who along with his son had tested COVID-19 positive on April 30, had been shifted from the Sitapur jail where the duo has been lodged since February last year. On Sunday, Medanta Hospital Director Dr. Rakesh Kapoor had informed that Azam Khan has moderate symptoms whereas his son is stable.

Medanta Hospital Director Dr. Rakesh Kapoor was quoted by news agency PTI saying, "Azam Khan has tested positive for COVID-19, and has moderate symptoms. He has a fever and has been kept on four liters of oxygen. His tests are being conducted, and accordingly, his treatment will be done. His son is stable."

Azam Khan and Abdullah were confirmed COVID-19 positive on April 30. Thirteen other inmates had also tested positive after they complained of fever and cough on April 29. On Sunday, Azam Khan's health suddenly deteriorated following which he along with his son Abdullah was sent to Lucknow by an ambulance.

As per reports, Azam Khan has 80 legal cases against him related to land encroachment and criminal intimidation registered against him. Azam Khan, along with his son and wife Tazeen Fatma, was lodged in Sitapur jail in February 2020 in connection with various cases. However, his wife was later granted bail by the Allahabad High Court had in December.

Count of active COVID-19 cases falling in UP

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh is showing a downward trend and the recovery rate in the state has improved, an official spokesperson said on Monday, as per PTI. The highest single-day spike of over 38,000 infections was reported on April 24, and since then, there has been a steady decline, he added.

"With test, trace and treat strategy, the state machinery is conducting an average of over two lakh tests daily. With this aggressive approach, the number of active cases, which was around 3.10 lakh on April 30, has come down to about 2.33 lakh now, a fall of nearly 77,000 in nine days (till Sunday)," the official said.

The number of people recovering from the disease is increasing every day. According to the spokesperson, 23,333 new cases of the coronavirus were reported in the state on Sunday, while the number of recoveries was 34,636.

