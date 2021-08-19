Jammu & Kashmir Apni Party Leader Ghulam Hassan Lone Shot Dead By Terrorists In Kulgam

In a shocking incident, on Thursday, Apni Party leader Ghulam Hassan Lone was brutally killed by terrorists at his residence at Devsar in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district. Following the incident, the J&K leader was shited to a nearby hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

According to a preliminary investigation by J&K Police, terrorists fired upon Lone near his house during which he received critical gunshot injuries. Meanwhile, the police took cognisance of the matter and cordoned off the area while a case has also been registered. This is the third such incident reported from the valley in August.

Taking to Twitter, PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti condemned the murder and shared her deepest condolences. "Unfortunately there seems to be no end to the spree of political killings in Kashmir. Unreservedly condemn the killing of Apni party leader Ghulam Hassan Lone. My deepest condolences to the bereaved family."

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah also called the "renewed trend" of targeting mainstream politicians worrying. “Very sorry to hear about the assassination of Ghulam Hassan Lone in Devsar area of South Kashmir. This renewed trend of targeting mainstream politicians by militant outfits is very worrying & I condemn the same in the strongest possible terms. May Allah grant the departed Jannat,” Abdullah tweeted.

Srinagar Mayor Junaid Azim Mattu also said that he is saddened and anguished by the killing of the Apni Party leader. "I condemn this cowardly act of terror in the strongest of terms," he said.

Third such incident in Valley

On Tuesday, August 17, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Javeed Ahmad Dar was killed by terrorists in the Kulgam district. He was the constituency president of Homshalibugh in Kulgam. On August 19, BJP Sarpanch Ghulam Rasool Dar and his wife were killed by terrorists in Anantnag district.

Earlier this month, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said there is no place for violence in the union territory, adding that terrorist and their supporters will receive no mercy.