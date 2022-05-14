Jammu: BJP Councillor Moves Resolution For Removal Of Illegal Loudspeakers; Mayor Responds

BJP's Narottam Sharma, Councillor from Ward Number 3, (Mast Garh of Jammu) has moved a resolution to remove illegal loudspeakers. The Mayor responded stating that a decision will be taken according to the law. Earlier in the day, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut had stated that removing loudspeakers or reciting Hanuman Chalisa will not solve the problems of the Kashmiri Pandits.

While speaking to media persons on May 14, Jammu Municipal Corporation Mayor Chander Mohan Gupta said, "Narottam Sharma, Councillor from Ward Number 3, (Mast Garh of Jammu) old city area has moved a resolution seeking the removal of illegal loudspeakers," and further added that he will hold discussions and take action as per the law.

The development comes two days after a Kashmiri Pandit Rahul Bhat was murdered in broad daylight by terrorists in the Budgam district of Kashmir.

The killing of Kashmiri Pandit Rahul Bhat

Rahul Bhat, a Kashmiri Pandit was killed by two terrorists in the Chadoora village on the evening of May 12. He was murdered while working at the Tehsildar's office. Bhat, who was a clerk, was undergoing treatment at Shri Maharaja Hari Singh (SMHS) Hospital in Srinagar. On Thursday (May 12) evening, terrorists fired bullets at Rahul Bhat in the Tehsildar's office, Chadoora, in the Budgam district, where he was working on the Prime Minister's package for Kashmiri Pandits. The Jammu and Kashmir Police confirmed that two terrorists were involved in the killing and a pistol was used to shoot Rahul Bhat.

'Neither Hanuman Chalisa nor the removal of loudspeakers will solve Kashmir's problems': Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on May 14 took potshots at the BJP stating that removing loudspeakers or reciting Hanuman Chalisa won't solve the plight of the Kashmiri Pandits, and also urged the Centre to solve the 'atmosphere of instability' in the Union Territory. Speaking to reporters in Mumbai, Sanjay Raut said, "Don't raise fingers at Pakistan time and again, what are we doing for the Kashmiri Pandits? Even after the revocation of Article 370, they are not safe and are not able to return to the Valley. Now the common people are not safe, it has no more remained limited to the Pandits."

He further added that the re-emergence of instability created in the Union Territory will only be solved by taking tough decisions and the removal of loudspeakers and reciting Hanuman Chalisa will neither solve the problems of the Kashmiri Pandits nor Kashmir.

Image: PTI, ANI