JDU's Ajay Alok Slams Akhilesh Yadav On ‘BJP vaccine' Comment, Calls Him A 'Rare Fool'

Reacting to Samajwadi party leader Akhilesh Yadav's refusal to take the COVID-19 Vaccine, JDU Spokesperson Ajay Alok called him a “दुर्लभ मूर्ख” (Rare Fool). He tweeted that the vaccine is the result of the relentless hard work and perseverance of the scientists, but even then it became the vaccine of the "BJP".

इन्होंने बिना भाजपा के माँगे भाजपा को नए साल का तोहफ़ा दे दिया , देश के वैज्ञानिको की अथक मेहनत और लगन का नतीजा हैं वैक्सीन लेकिन तब भी ये “ भाजपा” की वैक्सीन हो गयी । “ दुर्लभ मूर्ख” से भी ऊपर की चीज़ हैं आप https://t.co/1LHKUhbxUJ — Dr Ajay Alok (@alok_ajay) January 3, 2021

On January 2, Former J&K CM Omar Abdullah commented on Uttar Pradesh CM Akhilesh Yadav's 'refusal to get vaccinated' remark. He said he will 'roll up his sleeve & get a COVID vaccine'. Refuting Yadav's view, Abdullah said that the 'no vaccine belongs to any political party, they belong to humanity'.

I don’t know about anyone else but when my turn comes I’ll happily roll up my sleeve & get a COVID vaccine. This damn virus has been far too disruptive & if a vaccine helps bring about a semblance of normalcy after all the chaos then sign me up. https://t.co/bVOw7lPJ6w — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) January 2, 2021

Earlier in a shocking remark, former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, said that 'I will not get vaccinated - that too on BJP's vaccine (COVID-19), as I don't trust it, at a press conference in Lucknow. He also added that his government comes to power, the vaccine will we be provided free - 'not BJP's vaccine'.

"I will not get vaccinated, that too BJP's vaccine. I don't trust it. When our govt will come, the vaccine will be free. We will not get BJP's vaccine," said Akhilesh Yadav. Currently, the Yogi government is conducting vaccine dry-run in six places in Lucknow. In each venue, twenty-five health workers have received dummy vaccines as part of the dry run, which is meant to test the mechanisms and reveal possible gaps in the system ahead of the actual vaccination drive.

Uttar Pradesh is set to go to polls in 2022 and currently, the Coronavirus vaccine's dry-run is ongoing in all states. The state currently has 5,86,751 COVID-19 cases, 5,64,541 recoveries and 8,379 fatalities.

