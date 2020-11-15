Jawaharlal Nehru Birth Anniversary: Parliamentarians Pay Floral Tributes To The Former PM

On the occasion of the 131st birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad, Members and former Members of Parliament paid their rich floral tributes in the Central Hall of Parliament House on Saturday. Secretary-General of Lok Sabha Snehlata Shrivastava and Secretary, Lok Sabha Secretariat Utpal Kumar Singh also paid floral tributes to Nehru.

To commemorate Pandit Nehru's birthday this year, a booklet containing his biography was presented to the dignitaries. The booklet was brought out in Hindi and English by the Lok Sabha Secretariat. On May 5, 1966, the portrait of the first Prime Minister Nehru was unveiled by the then President Dr. S Radhakrishnan, at the Central Hall of Parliament House.

PM Modi & other leaders pay tribute to Nehru

PM Narendra Modi took to Twitter on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru to hail the first Prime Minister of India while paying a tribute to him. "My humble tribute to the first Prime Minister of the country, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru on his birth anniversary," read a tweet from PM Modi in Hindi. Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu also paid tributes to Nehru on his birth anniversary and said he will always be remembered for his contribution in building a modern India. Naidu also extended greetings on Children's Day which is observed on Nehru's birth anniversary as a tribute to his contribution towards the development of the nation and his love for children. Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also paid a tribute to the leader on Children's Day.

देश के प्रथम प्रधानमंत्री पं. जवाहर लाल नेहरू को उनकी जयंती पर मेरी विनम्र श्रद्धांजलि। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 14, 2020

My tributes to the former Prime Minister, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru on his birth anniversary today. He will be always remembered for his contribution to building a modern India.#JawaharlalNehru pic.twitter.com/3Lo1gh2sJI — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) November 14, 2020

My tributes to India’s first Prime Minister, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru on his jayanti. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) November 14, 2020

About Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru

Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru was born on November 14, 1889, in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj. Nehru became the Prime Minister on August 15, 1947, following an active role in the freedom struggle of the country. He breathed his last on May 27, 1964. Nehru was fondly called 'Chacha Nehru' and was known for highlighting the importance of giving love and affection to children. After Nehru's demise, it was unanimously decided to celebrate his birthday as 'Bal Diwas' or Children's Day in India on November 14. A number of activities are organised for students in schools nationwide such as competitions, games and so on this day. Further government bodies pay tributes to the late prime minister and organise commemorative events.

(With ANI inputs) (Image-ANI)