Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Jaya Bachchan lost her cool in the Rajya Sabha on Monday claiming that a personal attack was made against her. The 73-year-old cursed her fellow Parliamentarians, who she accused of making the attack, and said, that 'if the attitude continues, then bad days were near for him'.

"Bad days are near," she reiterated, targetting the treasury bench as a whole. The Upper House of the Parliament was adjourned till 5 pm thereafter, as Opposition ruckus got fierce.

Jaya Bachchan's statement comes on the same day her daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was summoned by the Enforcement Directorate in relation to the Panama Papers. The Panama Papers pertain to leaked documents that point towards fraud and tax evasion by many individuals and corporate entities across the world. Many Indian celebrities including Aishwarya Rai were named in this paper leak.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan appears before ED

Meanwhile, Aishwarya Rai joined the Enforcement Directorate investigation. She reached the ED office here in the second half of the day following the agency's notice. The agency needs to record the statement of the 48-year-old actress in the case over allegations of stashing wealth abroad under the Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999. Aishwarya was summoned earlier too under the Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999 but she could not appear and sought next dates at least two times.

The ED had issued notices to the Bachchan family asking them to explain their foreign remittances since 2004 under the Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS) of the Reserve Bank of India.

The Panama Papers case

The Panama Papers case is a sprawling investigation spanning millions of documents stolen and leaked to the media in 2016, which involves allegations that the world's rich and powerful set up offshore accounts or shell companies to avoid taxes.

Over 300 Indians were said to be part of the Panama Papers. Many Indian celebrities besides Aishwarya Rai Bachchan including Amitabh Bachchan were named in this paper leak.

All these people were accused of tax fraud. After the name surfaced in this case, Amitabh had said that he has sent money abroad only under Indian rules. He also denied having any affiliation with the companies that appeared in the Panama Papers.