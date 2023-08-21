JD(U) Attacks Centre, Says 'India Lagging Behind Pakistan On Various Grounds'

Janata Dal (United) JD(U) MLC Neeraj Kumar Singh reacted to BJP leader Sanjay Jaiswal and Union Minister Giriraj Singh's sharp attack after they said that in terms of law and order, Bihar is lagging behind Pakistan. Kumar while retaliating said that even India has been at its worst during the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rule and is lagging behind Pakistan on various factors.

He said, "The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader worked as a political agent of Pakistan and has insulted the democratic land of Bihar. A place where democracy is being killed, and terrorists are born, they compared Bihar to that place. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 15 August 2023 said any rating agency is lauding India for its progress. But I am showing the mirror to them."

He added, "India is worse than Pakistan in terms of Press Freedom Ranking, World Happiness Index, Global Hunger Index, and Global Competitiveness Index. Also, the law and order you're talking about, in Gallup Law and Order Index in 2021, out of 121 nations India is at 60th place whereas Pakistan is at 48."

Slamming the Modi government, the JD(U) leader said that the Centre has deteriorated the country and is in a worst state than Pakistan.

He said, "It means, during your rule in the last nine years, you have deteriorated the condition of our country in comparison to Pakistan and then you're trying to defame Bihar and comparing it to Pakistan."

No intention to insult India, says JD(U) leader

Singh said that his intention is not to insult India but to prove what PM Modi is doing by comparing Bihar to Pakistan.

He said, "PM Modi himself said, all the rating agencies of this world are today praising India. So what about this data, tell me if it is wrong. If PM Modi is considering these rating agencies credible, he is saying it from Red Fort, so are these agencies not that credible?"

On being asked if he would like to pay a visit to Pakistan, he said, "No, but these BJP leaders should understand, compare us to any Indian state but not countries such as Pakistan, Cuba, or Bangladesh."

Shocking incidents in Bihar

This comes at a time when the state of Bihar is witnessing some shocking incidents that are raising questions about the law and order situation of the state. Muslim youths at a school in West Champaran were seen waving Islamic flags on Independence Day and on August 18, journalist Vimal Kumar Yadav was shot at his house in Araria in the morning by miscreants.