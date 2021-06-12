JD(U) Hints At Demand For Cabinet Berth Amid Reshuffle Buzz As PM Modi Chairs Key Meetings

Amid the buzz over a possible revamp of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Union Cabinet, JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar's close aide RCP Singh has remarked that allies should get a 'respectable share' in the Union Government, hinting at the party's demand for representation in the Cabinet. Emphasizing the alliance between the BJP - which leads the NDA government at the Centre - and JD(U), Singh has asserted that all constituents of the alliance 'deserve a respectable share' in the Modi government.

RCP Singh's remarks come in the backdrop of high-profile meetings that have been taking place at the Prime Minister's 7 Lok Kalyan Marg residence in the national capital. Moreover, the JD(U) leader stated that there is no 'question of demanding share' but rather, it is a matter of understanding.

"We are a part of the NDA and all constituents deserve a respectable share in the Narendra Modi government. Where is the question of demanding share? It is a matter of understanding. It has to be natural," the Bihar CM's close aide said on Saturday.

Significantly, in the current Cabinet, JD(U) does not hold a single portfolio and neither was it given any Ministry in PM Modi's first term from 2014-2019 even though a Cabinet rejig had happened after the first two years. In fact, with the exit of SAD from the NDA alliance recently and Harsimrat Kaur Badal's resignation, no party other than the BJP holds any portfolio in the Cabinet.

PM Modi, Nadda & Shah discuss Cabinet reshuffle: Sources

With some high-profile meetings taking place in the national capital over the past few days, a meeting between the 'Big-Three' of the ruling BJP took place at the Prime Minister's 7 Lok Kalyan Marg residence for over four hours, with significant discussions around the Union Cabinet happening, inside sources informed. Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP National President JP Nadda had called on PM Modi to possibly discuss a rejig in the Union Cabinet as the NDA government has completed two years of its second consecutive term, sources said.

Notably, PM Modi, Amit Shah and JP Nadda are also set to hold an important meeting again on Saturday, with some Union Minister s attending, sources have said. This will be the seventh consecutive meeting between the Prime Minister and the BJP chief. Incidentally, after two years of the NDA government's first term, PM Narendra Modi had reshuffled his Cabinet. As per sources, the Cabinet rejig this time is said to be based on the performance of the Union Ministers and equitable distribution of portfolios with some ministers in charge of as many as 3 ministries.

In the meeting on Friday, while the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, set to be held next year, were also discussed between the three, formalisation of the reshuffle process was reportedly the top agenda of the key meeting between the PM, HM and BJP chief. Apart from Amit Shah and JP Nadda, many Union Ministers were also said to be present at the Prime Minister's residence. Several political discussions pertaining to the farmers' issues, COVID-19, labourers were possibly on the agenda, sources said.