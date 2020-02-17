Tejashwi's 'Berozgari Hatao Yatra Won't Work' Says JDU MLA; Claims Issue Beyond Bihar Govt

JDU MLA from Hayaghat, Amarnath Gami on Monday said that no government in the state has ever worked to address the issue of unemployment, calling it a primary reason for the migration of Bihari people to other states in search of unemployment.

"There is unemployment in Bihar without a doubt. If there was no unemployment then people would not have left Bihar to work in other states. No government has ever worked to address this issue in the state. The government should focus on this issue to solve this problem. It is not possible to remove unemployment without Centre's help," Gami told reporters.

In a veiled jibe on Tejashvi Yadav's march against unemployment - "Berojgaari Hatao Yatra" which means 'remove unemployment', the JDU leader said that merely conducting a march will not end the menace of unemployment.

"If Tejashwi ji is taking out a 'yatra' against unemployment, he should know that just by doing this unemployment will not be removed. For solving this issue, a plan should be made and the public should be informed about it," he added.

'Publicity stunt'

JDU state president Vashishtha Narayan Singh on Monday said that RJD's 'Berozgaari Hatao Yatra' is nothing more than a strategy to gain some publicity.

"There is no meaning behind the support of one individual to Tejashwi Yadav's 'Berozgaari Hatao Yatra'. It is just a tactic to gain some publicity as they are losing their ground. When public support decreases people take such steps. This is not going to affect us at all," said Singh while talking to ANI.

Another JDU MLC from Banka, Javed Iqbal Ansari has supported Tejashwi Yadav's "Berojgaari Hatao Yatra" and questioned Nitish Kumar's failure on unemployment and migration in the last 15 years. The move by RJD is touted to be taken keeping in mind the upcoming Bihar assembly elections.

Assembly election in Bihar is likely to be held in October-November 2020 to elect 243 members of the Bihar Legislative Assembly. Currently, Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal (United) is ruling in a coalition with BJP in Bihar. The term of the current assembly elected in 2015 will expire on 29 November 2020.

(With ANI inputs)

