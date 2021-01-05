Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren's Convoy Attacked In Ranchi, Alliance Partner RJD Blames BJP

On Monday, in a shocking incident, Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren's vehicle was attacked in Ranchi and a vehicle of his convoy was stopped midway. The miscreants broke the glasses and vandalised the doors of the vehicles, however, Hemant Soren was unhurt and was sent to his Kanke Road residence via an alternate route. The miscreants were part of a protest that was staged in Ranchi over the deteriorating law and order situation in the state and increasing crimes related to women.

Meanwhile, Soren supporters as well as alliance partner RJD has blamed BJP for the attack. n a tweet after the attack, Tejashwi Yadav-led RJD has condemned the attack and termed the saffron party as "GundaPartyBJP" and has alleged that the attack was planned. RJD has called BJP an anti-social element.

Hemant Soren government in Jharkhand

On December 29, 2020, the Hemant Soren government in Jharkhand completed a year in power. Soren has recently backed the farmers' protests against the three farm laws and has lashed out at the Union government's handling of the situation. He contended that the Centre had once again attacked a section of the society which is responsible for propelling the country's growth. Mentioning that farmers feed the people of the entire country, he expressed concern about farmers taking to the streets.

Though in his first cabinet meeting on December 29, 2019, Soren had announced the withdrawal of all Pathalgadi cases, civil society groups like Jharkhand Janadhikar Mahasabha claims that many cases are “yet to be withdrawn and many Adivasis, including a few traditional heads, continue to be in jail”. Even Soren supporters allege that many promises of JMM manifesto remian unfulfilled. For instance, the JMM manifesto promised to provide five lakh jobs or an unemployment allowance, in the first year of government. However, the Government has blamed the COVID pandemic for not fulfilling the promise. Similarly, the three schemes launched to develop rural Jharkhand have been halted due to pandemic. Moreover, the work to delink Aadhaar from the Public Distribution System (PDS), as promised in the manifesto, has not begun yet.

BJP leaders in the state claim that people are angry with Soren due to the above reasons. The BJP and the Hemant Soren government are at loggerheads over the case of RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav. While BJP claims that Lalu is being treated as VVIP even as he is sentenced in the fodder scam cases, Soren government continues to highlight his health woes.

