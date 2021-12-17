Last Updated:

Jharkhand: Congress Leaders Skip Coalition Meet, Dissatisfied With Soren Government

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren invited UPA legislators to a meeting at the CM's residence on Thursday, but Congress MLAs declined to attend.

Written By
Srishti Goel
Jharkhand

Image: PTI/Twitter-AlamgirAlam


The Congress MLAs refused to attend a meeting of UPA legislators invited by Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Thursday at the CM's residence. The Congress, which is a member of the ruling coalition led by the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, is dissatisfied with the administration on a number of topics, reported news agency ANI. The Rashtriya Janata Dal is the coalition's third member.

Meanwhile, MLAs from Congress attended a separate meeting at the residence of state minister and Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Alamgir Alam. Pradeep Yadav, deputy leader of the CLP in the Assembly, told ANI, "CLP called a meeting of Congress legislators yesterday, but only a few members attended. A meeting was conducted once again, and this time it lasted quite a while. I'm not allowed to say anything else at this time."

Congress unhappy with Soren govt 

A verbal spat between party workers at Congress Bhawan in Ranchi earlier this year was yet another unpleasant episode for Congress. Images from the meeting show Congressman Alok Dubey yelling at a colleague, as other members of the party pulled him back in an attempt to calm the situation. Later, Dubey dismissed the squabble, adding, "It's an internal issue."

READ | Jharkhand govt to grant Rs 50,000 ex gratia as compensation to families of COVID victims

In July, Congress MLAs protested to the state party leadership about the administration's "non-cooperation" in their districts. Jharkhand Congress working president Rajesh Thakur had told them that their issues will be handled. The MLAs also stated that the ministers do not adequately address the concerns and challenges that they have mentioned. MLAs had demanded a meeting with senior officials. 

READ | Jharkhand's anti-lynching bill to have strict sentences including death penalty for guilty

Deepika Pandey Singh, Mamta Devi, and Purnima Neeraj Singh, all members of the Congress Legislature Party, also expressed their dissatisfaction with Congress Legislature Party Leader Alamgir Alam. In July, Deepika Pandey Singh said, "One-and-a-half years of our tenure has already passed. There should be a common minimum programme in the coalition government so that everything can be monitored and coordinated properly. We are accountable towards our people and we have to go back to our areas. We are regularly raising issues that we feel are necessary. After the second wave of COVID-19, people have lost their patience and they need an answer from us. We met today to discuss all these things." Alamgir Alam had said that he promised the leaders that their issues would be brought to the Chief Minister's attention and that a proper conclusion would be reached.

READ | NCW Chairperson to write to Jharkhand CM over DGP's insensitive attitude on women issues

(with inputs from ANI)

Image: PTI/Twitter-AlamgirAlam

READ | Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren says final decision on MoS Ajay Mishra will be taken by BJP
Tags: Jharkhand, Congress, Hemant Soren
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND