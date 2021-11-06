'Jinnah Divided India': UP CM Yogi Adityanath Slams SP's Akhilesh For Hailing Pak Founder

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday slammed Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav for his 'Jinnah' remark. He also sought an apology from him for comparing Muhammad Ali Jinnah with Mahatma Gandhi, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and Jawaharlal Nehru.

Addressing a gathering at Etawah, Yogi Adityanath said that disrespect of great men will not be tolerated. "Jinnah divided the country. Sympathisers of Jinnah should know that he broke the country," the CM said while demanding an apology from Akhilesh Yadav.

Yadav had claimed that Jinnah 'fought for India's independence'. On Saturday, the former Chief Minister lashed out at those who attacked him and said that they should read the history before questioning him. "Why Should I give context? Those who are questioning should read the history," Yadav said.

On November 1, CM Yogi Adityanath said that Akhilesh's remarks were shameful and that he had a 'Talibani mentality that believes in dividing'. "Sardar Patel united the country. Presently, under the leadership of PM, work is underway to achieve 'Ek Bharat, Shresth Bharat'," Adityanath had said.

'Jinnah fought for India's freedom': Akhilesh Yadav

Speaking on Sardar Patel's birth anniversary on October 31, Yadav had claimed that Sardar Patel, Jawaharlal Nehru and Mahatma Gandhi 'studied in the same institute.' He further stated that they all fought for India's freedom.

"Sardar Patel Ji, father of the nation Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru and Jinnah studied in the same institute and became a barrister. They studied at the same place. They became barristers. They fought for India's freedom. They didn't refrain from taking part in any kind of struggle. It was Iron Man Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel who imposed a ban on an ideology (RSS)," Yadav had said.

2022 Uttar Pradesh Elections

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday said that CM Yogi Adityanath should not contest elections in the upcoming state elections, claiming that 'he is going to lose this time'.

In contrast to his remarks, Bharatiya Janata Party has shown confidence in Yogi Adityanath's leadership and asserted that he will be the party's CM face in the 2022 assembly elections.

"This is a settled issue as the BJP's central leadership has already made it clear that the party will contest the UP assembly elections under Yogi Adityanath Ji to return to power," UP Deputy CM Dinesh Sharma said.