Jitendra Singh Pays Tribute To 'guide & Mentor' Arun Jaitley On His 2nd Death Anniversary

Union Minister of State (MoS) for Science and Technology Jitendra Singh on August 24 paid tribute to former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on his death anniversary. Taking to Twitter, Singh on Tuesday shared a video remembering Jaitley calling him a “friend, guide, mentor, all in one.” The Union Minister of State (MoS) for Science and Technology said that the former Finance Minister “left a void” which is “difficult to fill” at least in this entire lifetime. Jaitley died at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in New Delhi on August 24, 2019, over complaints of breathlessness.

VIDEO: Friend, Guide, Mentor...all in one.

Remembering Sh #ArunJaitley ji on his Punyatithi. He left a void, difficult to fill... atleast in our lifetime. pic.twitter.com/rpsXEaj08w — Dr Jitendra Singh (@DrJitendraSingh) August 24, 2021

Ministers, BJP leaders remember Arun Jaitley

Other Union Ministers including Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnav and other leaders of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) also remembered Jaitley. Sitharaman wrote, "An amiable, gentle guide who is missed immensely. A friend to all. Had broad strong shoulders to bear challenges. His quick grasp of matters was admired by many". Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, shared on Twitter, "Humble tribute to former Union Minister Arun Jaitley, who was honored with Padma Vibhushan, on his death anniversary. Your efforts for nation-building will always be remembered."

Remembering Shri Arun Jaitley. An amiable, gentle guide who is missed immensely. A friend to all. Had broad strong shoulders to bear challenges. His quick grasp of matters was admired by many. 🙏🏽 — Nirmala Sitharaman (@nsitharaman) August 24, 2021

Remembering Arun Jaitley Ji on his death anniversary.

My respectable Pranaam to him. pic.twitter.com/G86XdQqMtM — Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) August 24, 2021

The void created by the absence of a very dear friend is hard to fill & difficult to come to terms with.



I join his family & countless admirers in remembering Sh Arun Jaitley Ji on his 2nd death anniversary. pic.twitter.com/MvO7FNkQwD — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) August 24, 2021

My tributes to able administrator, exceptional orator, Late Arun Jaitley Ji on his death anniversary. His paramount contribution in “Inclusive Development” of the country will be remembered forever. pic.twitter.com/ESyyba5OEm — Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi (@naqvimukhtar) August 24, 2021

Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal tweeted, "A legal luminary, an orator par excellence and an outstanding Parliamentarian, his contribution in India's growth journey has been invaluable". National Spokesperson of BJP Sambit Patra, wrote, "Unforgettable personality… Multi-talented personality…Tribute to Shri Arun Jaitley Ji". Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Jairam Gadkari, shared on Twitter, "Humble Greetings to Padma Vibhushan Arun Jaitley Ji on Memorial Day."

Union Minister of Education, Dharmendra Pradhan, wrote, "Guidance and elder brother Shri Arun Jaitley ji will always be missed. Apart from using politics as a medium of nation-building and for the progress of society, got to learn a lot from him. The memories and affection of Jaitley ji are with me even today. Tribute to him on his death anniversary today."

Arun Jaitley had served as finance minister and the defence minister at different times during the first government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi from 2014 to 2019. In 2019, due to deteriorating health, he had requested to be left out of the cabinet, after the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. On January 26, 2020, he was posthumously awarded the Padma Vibhushan, the country’s second-highest honour.

IMAGE: PTI