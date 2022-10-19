'Jobless Congress' Is Doing 'SayCM' Campaign: Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai

Hitting back at the Congress for its 'SayCM' campaign, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday called the grand old party "jobless".

He said the BJP government in the state led by him believes in the fact that its work should speak for itself and is working for the welfare of the people.

"Let them do, let them do more. They are jobless, so they are doing such things, but we have a responsibility to run the government and do public welfare work. We are reaching out to people through our work. We believe that our work should speak rather than us speaking, and are doing our work," Bommai said.

He was responding to a question on Congress' 'SayCM' campaign.

The Congress in Karnataka today announced the launch of 'SayCM.com' campaign, with ' SayCM QR code', targeting Bommai and the BJP government over alleged unfulfilled promises made by the governing party in its 2018 poll manifesto.

The 'SayCM' campaign follows the Congress’ recent 'PayCM' campaign targeting Bommai and his government over graft allegations.

The 'SayCM' QR code that has been launched looks similar to 'PayCM' with CM Bommai's face, but will take the user to 'SayCM.com'.

Image: Twitter/@BSBommai

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)