JP Nadda Accuses Rahul Gandhi Of Wooing 'reckless' Politics For Exposing Rape Victim's Kin

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party President, JP Nadda on Tuesday slammed senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi blaming him for taking up 'reckless' politics by exposing the identity of the family of a rape victim and for 'falsely' professing to have done it with their acknowledgement.

Significantly, a section of the media had been maintaining that the rape victim's family denied giving any letter of consent to allow the use of their photos by the Congress leader.

Twitter block Rahul Gandhi account after violating rules

It may be noted here that Twitter had blocked the Congress leader's account after he was charged by the microblogging website for violating the law that restricts anyone from portraying the identity of the kin of a rape victim through the social networking service. On the contrary, the AICC had stated twitter that the family of the rape victim had no objection to their identity being disclosed.

Nadda, Patra draw flak on Gandhi

Censuring the Congres leader for the act, Nadda said, "If you have zero sensitivity, loads of arrogance and reckless style of politics, then you have scant regard for the rule of law."

Nadda attended the inaugurating ceremony of the party's newly built district committee office building in Kozhikode. Following the inauguration, taunting the senior Congress leader's visit to Kerala, Nadda said that 'political tourism is happening in Kerala.'

The Congress MP is on a three-day visit to his parliamentary constituency Wayanad in Kerala, from August 16-18, 2021.

Hitting out at the Wayanad MP, Nadda said, "Rahul Gandhi's political tourism is also happening here in Kerala. He lost from Amethi, so he ran to Wayanad. Changing states doesn't change someone's behavioural patterns, intentions, and the dedication to serve people."

Meanwhile, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra came down heavily on Rahul Gandhi for tendering a 'fake letter' to Twitter to get his account 'unclocked'.

Slamming Gandhi for not behaving responsibly, Patra said, "Rahul Gandhi lied about the consent given by the family of the rape victim when Twitter had blocked his account for disclosing their identity."

Gandhi’s account was temporarily blocked by Twitter after the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) issued a notice to the microblogging website, asking it to act against the Congress leader’s account for his act of tweeting pictures of the family of a rape victim. The NCPCR had highlighted the juvenile code of law that seeks the privacy of minor rape victims.

BJP President lament low development in Kerala

Lamenting the situation in Kerala, Nadda said, "I feel a lot of anguish and pain when I talk about Kerala. In spite of all the support from PM Modi, it is not functioning as it should have. The development of Kerala has been hampered because of the political culture that has prevailed there for the last 3-4 decades. People of Kerala have made their place across the world. However, in Kerala, all development has come to a standstill."

Meanwhile, Kerala on Monday registered 12,294 cases of COVID in the last 24 hours, taking the overall toll to 36,81,965, as the number of COVID deaths rose to 18,743 with 142 fatalities recorded on the day.

(Image Credits: PTI)