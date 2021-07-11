JP Nadda Chairs Meeting With BJP National Secretaries; Briefs PM Modi On Poll Preparations

BJP national president JP Nadda chaired a meeting with national secretaries of the party in Delhi on Sunday to discuss organisational issues and to address the preparations for the upcoming Assembly elections. Assembly elections are due in Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Punjab, Uttarakhand and Manipur in 2022.

JP Nadda chairs meeting with party secretaries

The meeting, which was held at the party headquarters, was chaired by JP Nadda and BJP general secretary BL Santosh and reportedly lasted for an hour. BJP national secretaries including Vinod Sonkar, Satya Kumar, Sunil Deodhar, Arvind Menon, Harish Dwivedi, Pankaja Munde, Anupam Hazra, Om Prakash Dhurve, Dr Narendra Singh, Vijaya Rahatkar, Dr Alka Gurjar and Vinod Tawde were present for the meeting.

PM Modi discusses preparations for 2022 polls

Following the meeting, JP Nadda and the BJP national secretaries also spoke with PM Modi and briefed him about BJP’s organisational activities and preparations for Assembly elections in 2022 in 5 states.

UP Assembly elections 2022

As per a poll, 52% of poll voters picked Yogi Adityanath as the CM elect in the 2022 elections in the state. The poll had a sample size of 1,200. Adityanath has been in power as Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh since 2017. During those elections, BJP had won a majority of 312 seats, while Congress had won only 7 seats. The current Chief Minister’s office term is till March 14, 2022. After the recent Cabinet reshuffle, reports say that 20% of the new ministers that took oath for office, are from Uttar Pradesh. BJP also won the district panchayat elections in the state by a large majority. They won 67 out of 75 seats. The Uttar Pradesh elections are expected to be held in February 2022. As per reports, Arvind Kejriwal has promised 300 units of free electricity to the people, especially farmers, if AAP wins the Assembly elections in Uttarakhand.

(IMAGE: PTI)