JP Nadda Fires At Mamata Banerjee, Says 'Bengal Wants Her To Get Some Rest, BJP To Serve'

The West Bengal assembly elections are only getting murkier by the day with the incidents of accusations, political mudslinging and violence. With West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee calling for gherao of CRPF personnel and seeking votes of communal grounds, BJP National President JP Nadda on Thursday stated that people of West Bengal have decided to give Mamata Banerjee some rest by giving BJP a chance to serve.

The BJP national president held a roadshow in the Dinhata area of poll-bound West Bengal and was gratified with the people turning out in huge numbers at the roadshow in support of BJP.

Speaking at the roadshow, Nadda said, "The gathering at this event indicates that the people are eager to bring BJP into power in the state. They are saying that 'Mamata ji ko aaram do... BJP ko kaam do' (Give Mamata ji some rest and let BJP work)."

He accused the ruling dispensation in Bengal of plundering the relief material sent by the Centre during Cyclone Amphan.

"The relief material sent by the Center after the Cyclone Amphan was found at the residence of TMC leaders. The people should punish TMC for this," he said.

Meanwhile, Mamata Banerjee is facing the ire of the Election Commission over her seeking votes on communal grounds. Mamata Banerjee in her Tarakeshwari rally had asked the Muslim community not to divide its votes among different political parties.

"I am requesting my minority brothers and sisters with folded hands don't divide the minority votes after listening to the devil (Shaitaan) who has taken money from BJP. He (possibly Suvendu Adhikari) passes many communal statements and initiates clashes between Hindus and Muslims. He is one of the apostles of BJP, a BJP comrade. The comrades of CPM and BJP roaming around with money given by BJP to divide minority votes. Please don't allow them to do so," Mamata Banerjee had said.

The Election Commission had issued notice to Mamata Banerjee demanding an explanation in 48 hours. Although her response to the Election Commission is awaited, Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said in Domjur that it doesn't matter to her even if 10 show cause notices are issued against her.

"It hardly matters even if 10 show cause notices are issued against me. I am telling everyone to vote unitedly, there will be no division. How many complaints have been filed against Narendra Modi? He does Hindu-Muslim every day," Mamata Banerjee said.

The BJP has also filed a complaint against the West Bengal chief minister for her provocation of gherao of CRPF personnel who are deployed for providing security during elections.

Three out of eight phases have been completed in West Bengal with the remaining phases to go to polls on April 10, April 17, April 22, April 26 and April 29. The counting of votes shall take place on May 2.

