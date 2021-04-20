JP Nadda Holds Review Meeting To Plan PM Modi's Rallies In West Bengal Amid COVID Surge

As India grapples with the second wave of COVID-19, election campaigning continues in West Bengal as three phases of assembly elections remain. The BJP is planning to hold the remaining rallies with changes considering the COVID-19 situation. BJP chief JP Nadda on Tuesday chaired a meeting to review and plan Prime Minister Narendra Modi's public and other rallies in a new format. The saffron party has decided that the campaigning will consist of meetings with not more than 500 people in attendance. These rallies will be attended by PM Modi and other Union Ministers.

Apart from scaling down its rallies, the BJP also decided to assist with the COVID-19 crisis by setting up COVID helpdesks and helpline numbers in all states. In addition, the saffron party will also distribute 6 crore masks and sanitisers in their small meetings across West Bengal. Launching its 'Apna booth - Corona Mukt', the BJP has urged its cadre to assist the Centre in the nationwide vaccination drive. Additional measures include the installation of 115 LED screens in poll-bound West Bengal.

West Bengal Assembly Elections

The first five phases of the eight-phase West Bengal Assembly Elections have been concluded. The sixth phase of the State Assembly elections is scheduled for April 22. The seventh and eighth phases will be held on April 26 and April 29 respectively. The counting of votes will be held on May 2. The voter turnout for the seats that went to the polls in the first, second, third, fourth and fifth phases was 84.63 per cent, 86.11 per cent, 84.61 per cent, 79.90 per cent & 79.18 per cent respectively.

India's COVID crisis

India's total tally of COVID-19 cases climbed to 1,53,21,089 with 2,59,170 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, while active cases surpassed the 20-lakh mark, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday. The death toll increased to 1,80,530 with a record 1,761 daily new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

Image Credits: PTI/Twitter - @AmitShah