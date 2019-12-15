JP Nadda In Jharkhand: BJP Has Come For 'bhalai' And Opposition For 'malai'

BJP national working president JP Nadda on Saturday took a cryptic jibe at opposition parties in Jharkhand and said that while his party has come to power for 'bhalai' (betterment), they come for 'malai' (cream, which in this context means corruption). Addressing a rally at Godda, Nadda said, "We have come for bhalai and they have come for malai. In politics, we want to work for the betterment of people and they want to eat halwa (Indian dessert)."

Praising the BJP government in Jharkhand, Nadda said, "The double engine government in Jharkhand has ended corruption and pushed the state towards the path of development. People have full confidence in the leadership of CM Raghubar Das."

महगामा, झारखंड में विशाल जनसभा को संबोधित किया।



झारखंड में डबल इंजन की सरकार ने भ्रष्टाचार को मूल से समाप्त कर राज्य को विकास के पथ पर आगे बढ़ाया है।



जनता को @dasraghubar जी के नेतृत्व पर पूर्ण विश्वास है एवं हम पुनः प्रचण्ड बहुमत से सरकार बनाकर विकास के क्रम को आगे बढ़ाएंगे। pic.twitter.com/DY6jj1v2W7 — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) December 14, 2019

बोरियों, झारखंड में विशाल जनसभा को सम्बोधित किया।

जल, जंगल और जमीन की बात करने वाली कांग्रेस, आरजेडी और JMM ने गरीबों का सब कुछ लूट लिया। इनका एक ही मकसद है - प्रधानमंत्री श्री नरेन्द्र मोदी जी को रोको लेकिन उन्हें कोई नहीं रोक सकता क्योंकि उनके साथ समग्र राष्ट्र की जनता खड़ी है। pic.twitter.com/9SYO7Iyhbt — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) December 14, 2019

Assembly elections

The ongoing Assembly elections in Jharkhand became a multi-cornered fight with the All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU) breaking off from the BJP to fight the elections on its own and other regional parties such as JVM among others already in the competition. Congress, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) have entered into a coalition to defeat BJP, which is seeking to return to power under the incumbent Chief Minister Raghubar Das.

The first phase of the election in the state took place on November 30, while the third phase was concluded on December 12. The fourth phase will be conducted on December 16, and the fifth and last phase on December 20. The counting of votes will take place on December 23.

