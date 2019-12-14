Yogi Adityanath Tells Every Jharkhand Family To Contribute For Mandir; 'Rs 11 & A Brick'

Furthering the construction of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath made a bizarre request for the cause, while addressing a rally in poll-bound Jharkhand's Bagodar on Friday. While extolling the resolution of the 500-year long dispute, he requested each family in Jharkhand to donate Rs.11 and one brick to construct the temple. The Supreme Court has directed the Centre to set up a trust to overlook the construction of the temple after it awarded the disputed land to the Hindus.

"Very soon, a grand Ram temple will be built in Ayodhya. Every family should contribute Rs 11 and a stone for the Ram temple. Congress, RJD, CPI-ML, and some other parties did not want a solution to the prolonged dispute," he said. He has repeatedly claimed that the 500-year long dispute had been resolved by the Supreme Court in 45 minutes, alluding to the duration of the verdict being read out by former CJI Ranjan Gogoi.

Jharkhand is currently polling for its 81- member Assembly seats, where the incumbent BJP is facing a tough fight from JMM, AISU, Congress and other independent parties. Fourth-phase polling for 15 seats is scheduled to take place on December 16 and the last phase for 16 seats will be held on December 20. Votes will be counted on December 23.

Earlier on Thursday, the Supreme Court dismissed all 18 review pleas filed in the apex court, giving finality to the Ayodhya land dispute. The decision to scrap all review pleas has been taken unanimously, stating some of those who had filed for review was not a party to the original dispute. The review pleas have been filed by several litigants including Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind, 40 academics and activists through senior advocate Prashant Bhushan, AIPLMB and Nirmohi Akhara.

Pronouncing the landmark judgment in the Ayodhya dispute case on November 9, the Supreme Court, delivered a unanimous judgment in the title suit of the disputed area awarding it to the Hindu parties for the construction of a temple. It also directed the Centre to come up with a scheme within three months to set up a trust which will hand over the outer courtyard and inner courtyard of the site for construction of a temple. Apart from this, the SC stated that an alternate land of 5 acres is to be allotted to Muslims for the liberty of constructing a mosque, either by the central govt or the State govt, in a suitable and prominent place in Ayodhya. CJI Ranjan Gogoi, while delivering the unanimous judgment, dismissed the claims of the Sunni Central Waqf Board and the Nirmohi Akhara. He also termed that the three-way division of the disputed land by the Allahabad HC in its 2010 verdict is wrong.

