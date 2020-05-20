JP Nadda Lauds Healthcare Workers As Ayushman Bharat Scheme Crosses 1 Cr Beneficiaries

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national President Jagat Prakash Nadda on Wednesday lauded the efforts of the health workers as Ayushman Bharat scheme crossed 1 crore beneficiaries stating that their "commitment and dedication" had helped healthcare become accessible to all. "We are grateful to the endless effort and dedication of doctors, nurses, health workers, and paramedical staff for making this programme a success. Their commitment has helped us to make affordable, accessible healthcare a reality for all," he said. Thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his leadership, JP Nadda said that this was a huge step towards making a "healthy India".

Hon PM @narendramodi ji’s flagship program, to ensure health for all, Ayushman Bharat has crossed 1 crore beneficiaries in less than 2 years. I am grateful to Honble PM’s leadership for this success in making a giant step towards a ‘Healthy India’. Congratulations to @AyushmanNHA — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) May 20, 2020

The program has not only brought health care closer to people with health & wellness centres but has also given 5 lakh insurance cover to minimise the financial risk arising out of any major disease. — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) May 20, 2020

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday revealed that the beneficiaries under the Government's massive health scheme-- Ayushman Bharat had crossed 1 crore in just 2 years of its launch. PM Modi lauded the healthcare workers associated with this scheme saying that the initiative had won the 'trust of the poor and downtrodden'. Adding that one of the biggest benefits of the scheme is 'portability', he said that the scheme helped beneficiaries get top quality medical treatment across the country irrespective of their origin.

Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY) was launched on September 23, 2018, as a flagship health assurance scheme of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), Government of India. The Ayushman Bharat Yojana is a scheme of the Indian government's National Health Policy whose focus is to provide free health coverage at the secondary and tertiary level to its bottom 40% poor and vulnerable population. It also provides a cover of Rs 5 lakh per family per year for medical emergencies.

