Ayushman Bharat Scheme Crosses 1 Crore Beneficiaries; Proud PM Modi Speaks To The Croreth

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday revealed that the beneficiaries under the Government's health scheme-- Ayushman Bharat scheme had crossed 1 crore

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday revealed that the beneficiaries under the Government's massive health scheme-- Ayushman Bharat had crossed 1 crore in just 2 years of its launch. PM Modi lauded the healthcare workers associated with this scheme saying that the initiative had won the 'trust of the poor and downtrodden.' Adding that one of the biggest benefits of the scheme is 'portability', he said that the scheme helped beneficiaries get top quality medical treatment across the country irrespective of their origin. He also shared a link of his interaction with one of the beneficiaries of the scheme.

Ayushman Bharat & COVID-19

In the current scenario, when the country his hit with the COVID-19 pandemic, testing and treatment for COVID-19 is free of cost for Ayushman Bharat beneficiaries at private laboratories and empanelled hospitals, as per the National Health Authority (NHA). With this, more than 50 crore citizens, eligible under the health assurance scheme will be able to avail free testing through private labs and treatment for COVID-19 in empanelled hospitals,

Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY) was launched on September 23, 2018 as a flagship health assurance scheme of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), Government of India. The Ayushman Bharat Yojana is a scheme of the Indian government's National Health Policy whose focus is to provide free health coverage at the secondary and tertiary level to its bottom 40% poor and vulnerable population. It also provides a cover of Rs 5 lakh per family per year for medical emergencies. 

