JP Nadda Lauds PM Modi For 'appointing First Female Defence & Finance Minister'

Praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government, BJP national president JP Nadda on Friday asserted that India's first female defence minister, first female education minister, first female foreign minister, and first female finance minister.

JP Nadda lauds PM Modi for placing women as ministers in Cabinet

Addressing a rally at Sagolband, Nadda said, "India's first woman defence minister, first woman education minister, first woman foreign minister, and first woman finance minister all were appointed by PM Modi. 12 Central ministers today are women."

JP Nadda hinted at India’s first female Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman and India’s first foreign minister Sushma Swaraj, India's first female education minister Smriti Irani and also called Sitaraman India’s first defence minister, as she served as the Raksha Mantri in the PM Modi’s regime. However, Congress has contested the claim several times that India’s first female defence minister was Indira Gandhi, who had served as the Raksha Mantri from November 30, 1975 to January 14, 1980.

FYI, Smt Indira Gandhi was the first woman Defence Minister of India - you should brush up your history - incase you missed this chapter during your Entire Political Science degree. https://t.co/w3QEjkUpHH — Congress (@INCIndia) March 1, 2019

The statement comes in at a time when women empowerment has become a heated issue among the opposition. Ahead of the upcoming assembly elections in several states across the country, political parties are pushing ahead the narrative of ‘women empowerment and welfare’ to secure women as their vote banks. From AAP Supremo Arvind Kejriwal to Congress’ Priyanka Gandhi all have pitched a slew of measures for women welfare in their manifesto.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other BJP leaders have also propagated various welfare measures taken by their party for the betterment of women in the country under the BJP regime.