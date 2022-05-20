JP Nadda Says Upcoming Plans, BJP's Strategy Discussed In 'fruitful' Chintan Shivir

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda on May 20 said that the party's national office-bearers meeting in Jaipur was fruitful. Stating that all office-bearers who attended the Chintan Shivir made positive contributions, he said that the party has made plans and strategies which will be implemented.

"A good meeting. All our national office-bearers participated. Upcoming plans and the party's strategy were discussed in detail. I believe that the meeting was successful," Nadda said.

The BJP national president further said, "Our party's all state chiefs, and office-bearers have made positive contributions. Upcoming plans have been made. We will implement them. The party is geared up. Our national office-bearers will take it forward."

The meeting comes ahead of assembly elections in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh, which will be conducted later this year. Polls in Chhattisgarh, Tripura, Telangana, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Nagaland and Mizoram will take place next year.

Govt's 8 years devoted to development, don't fall in Oppn's 'ecosystem' trap: PM Modi

Stressing that eight years of the BJP government have been dedicated to good governance and social justice, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 20 asked party leaders to stick to the issues of national interests and avoid "falling into the trap" of the opposition's "ecosystem" to divert attention from main matters.

PM Modi asked BJP workers to avoid any shortcuts and move ahead on the core issues of the country's interests. "It is the time for BJP to fix its goals for the next 25 years and work continuously for them," PM asserted.

Hitting out at the Opposition without naming them, PM Modi said, "While the BJP has brought development into the mainstream of national politics, some political parties have been playing with the country's future for their momentary benefits."

The PM alleged that parties look for weaknesses and small tensions in the society to pour poison into them for their selfish interests. He also accused them of inciting people in the name of caste or regionalism.

Image: PTI