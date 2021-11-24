Last Updated:

JP Nadda Slams DMK Govt Over Corruption; Says Democratic Institutions Are Threatened In TN

The BJP National President blamed that the DMK reeked of corruption dynasty and said that the only way to fight dynastic parties is to have the BJP as the alter

Deepan Chattopadhyay
JP Nadda

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President JP Nadda on Wednesday took a jibe at the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government in Tamil Nadu and claimed that democratic institutions are being challenged and threatened in the state. Nadda asserted that the development initiatives by the Centre are being throttled in the process. Nadda was addressing the BJP executive meeting at Tiruppur in Tamil Nadu.

"When I come to Tamil Nadu, I feel that the challenge is more grave because democratic institutions are being challenged and threatened. All development works that are being started here with the support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi are being stopped. There is a process to divert the development process which might be good for the family rule, but not for people of Tamil Nadu," Nadda said.

He blamed the DMK government led by Chief Minister MK Stalin for working to suppress the cultural and sacred values and ethos of the state.

"The DMK has also tried to throttle the cultural and sacred values of Tamil Nadu. They have always challenged the system. The people of the state are with us. There is always an attempt to discourage and disrespect Vetrivel or Lord Murugan. This is the disrespect of the cultural ethos of TN," JP Nadda said.

"We are the saviours and we have to fight for it out. We stand for Tamil Nadu pride, Tamil culture and for the world's oldest language, Tamil" Nadda added.

DMK, corruption and dynasty are synonyms: Nadda

The BJP National President further added that the DMK reeked of corruption and dynasty and said that the only way to fight dynastic parties is to have the BJP as the alternative.  

"DMK, corruption and dynasty are synonyms. They are the two sides of the same coin. Whatever you are fighting here on the ideological issue, the challenge is nationwide. The only way to fight out the dynastic party is the alternative Bharatiya Janata Party," he said.

JP Nadda blames DMK govt for corruption, misgovernance

He further blamed the ML Stalin-led Tamil Nadu government for engaging in corrupt practices, misgovernance, nepotism, and favouritism while asserting that PM Modi is trying to empower the person standing even on the "last pedestal of the society in Tamil Nadu".

JP Nadda slams Oppn for creating vaccine hesitancy

Citing criticism on the vaccination programme, Nadda said, "Somebody was saying, it is a BJP vaccine and Modi vaccine. Now all Chief Ministers have gone through the Modi vaccine and BJP vaccine. By opposing Modi, the leaders have opposed the nation. They have betrayed the people of the country. They have tried to create vaccine hesitancy."

He further said that BJP desires to form clean and transparent governance with the basic principle of 'Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas. "We have to work together for everybody. We have to take the support of everybody," he said.

JP Nadda also inaugurated the newly constructed District Offices of the BJP Tamil Nadu in Tiruppur.

