JP Nadda Slams Opposition For Creating Hurdles In Development; Highlights Govt Policies

BJP National President, JP Nadda on Monday slammed the opposition parties and accused them of attempting to put hurdles in the government’s agenda of work and development. While addressing the meeting of the Bhartiya Janta Party's national office bearers, Nadda lashed out at the opposition for making trouble in the government functioning. He claimed that the BJP-led NDA government is functioning while keeping in mind both ‘political’ as well as ‘social’ indicators.

In the meeting, JP Nadda highlighted the ruling party's welfare measures during the COVID-19 outbreak, as well as the Modi government's development drive and pro-poor programmes like distribution of free grains, and claimed that the ruling party has strived to transform the concept of politics, official sources told PTI.

Raman Singh, the party's vice president and former chief minister of Chhattisgarh, informed media that the meeting of the office-bearers will set the party's agenda for the next few months and that it comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's comprehensive discussions with the party's top management over the last few months. According to Singh, the BJP has demonstrated how members of a political party can be relevant and helpful to society while being politically and socially active.

"BJP members have worked for the nation keeping in mind not only political indicators but also social indicators," he said.

Baijayant Panda claims BJP is fully prepared for upcoming polls

Addressing the press on the same, after the conclusion of the national bearers meeting, Baijayant Panda, who is also the national vice president of BJP said that the party's top-notch has discussed several issues including the conduct of upcoming programs and forthcoming assembly elections. He claimed that the BJP is fully prepared for the assembly elections in the five states.

He apprised that the party also discussed India’s vaccination status, India will be achieving the 100 crore vaccination mark in some days, it will be a landmark feat for the country. On India’s economic recovery, Panda said that India has fared well economically and IMF have also India’s economy is ramping up, and in future India will ascertain the highest growth projection.

In his address, he remarked that the BJP's goal is to promote development in states with double engine governments. We are moving forward with PM Modi’s vision and guidance in the five election-bound states. Outreach is being prepared by our cadres in light of the upcoming assembly polls, and it will have a good effect on poll strategies.

(With inputs from PTI)

(Image: PTI)