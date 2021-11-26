JP Nadda Slams UPA Govt For Inaction Post 26/11 Mumbai Terror Attacks That Killed Hundreds

Slamming the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government for its ineffective action during the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda called it a 'Majboor Sarkaar' (Weak government). Nadda who was interacting with ex-servicemen in Manipur's Imphal on Friday, November 26 said that a 'Majboor Sarkaar' was in power under the UPA, which had no power to act against the 26/11 Mumbai attacks.

Further referring to Congress leader Manish Tewari's new book, '10 Flash Points; 20 Years - National Security Situations that Impacted India', he said that the Congress leader has himself accepted that the irresponsive behaviour of the UPA government, which reflects its insensitiveness towards the issue. "The Indian Army was ready but the government did not take a stand and this is the living proof of a 'Majboor Sarkaar' which was there under the UPA government at that time," he said.

He also hailed the BJP-led union government and said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given a 'Majboot Sarkaar' (strong government) to the people which has taken the nation to new heights and developments.

Further hitting out at the former UPA government, he also said that the demand for 'One Rank, One Pension' (OROP) which was started in 1972 was ignored by the UPA government but now Rs 42,000 crore has been allotted by the central government for the same and all the dues have been cleared.

India's defence sector has been strengthened again under PM Modi: Nadda

Recalling the Uri surgical strike, Balakot airstrikes, construction of 32 new border roads on the Indo-China border, strategic bridges, Daulat Beg Oldi road, and other initiatives taken by the union government for strengthening India's defence sector, Nadda said that these developments have been done with full pace under the leadership of PM Modi.

Mentioning the upcoming defence corridors in Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh, Nadda said that it will help in strengthening the Indian forces. Adding to it, the BJP national president pointed out the purchases made under the current government led by PM Modi which includes the induction of 36 Rafale fighters, 28 Apache helicopters, 15 Chinook choppers, artillery guns, bulletproof jackets, assault rifles, and many others.

Image: PTI, Twitter/@JPNadda