JP Nadda To Take Over As BJP National President On Jan 19, Ahead Of Delhi Polls: Sources

In a massive political shift, sources have reported on Saturday that BJP National President Amit Shah is set to step down from his post and BJP working president J P Nadda is set to take over on January 19. BJP had previously stated that Shah will step down from the post in December after taking over as the Union Home Minister, but the election for the top party post was postponed. Shah who had taken over from Rajnath Singh as the party chief on 9 July 2014 continued to be the BJP president after Nadda was named working president on June 17. This move comes ahead of this year's Bihar and Delhi state assembly polls.

JP Nadda takes over from Shah

After achieving the biggest mandate in 30 years in the Lok Sabha polls, BJP appointed former Health Minister and Rajya Sabha MP, Jagat Pratap Nadda as the party's working president, in the presence of PM Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. BJP leaders Rajnath Singh, Sushma Swaraj, Thawarchand Gehlot, Nitish Gadkari, and other major leaders were also present for the appointment. He succeeded Shah who is also the Chairperson of the National Democratic Alliance was instrumental in organizing the successful election campaign Narendra Modi.

Who is Jagat Pratap (JP) Nadda?

JP Nadda who was the Health and Family Welfare Minister in the Modi Cabinet during PM Modi's first term was conspicuously not included in the new cabinet. Prior to being the Union Health Minister, was Himachal Pradesh's Minister of Forest, Environment, Science, and Technology from 2008-2012. He is also a 3-time MLA (1993-98, 1998-2003 and 2007-2012) in the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly.

In 2012, instead of seeking re-election as an MLA, Nadda was elected to the upper parliamentary house (Rajya Sabha) as the representative from Himachal Pradesh. He was reportedly a favourable Himachal Pradesh Chief Ministerial candidate in the upcoming 2022 Himachal Pradesh state Assembly elections. PM Modi has lauded Nadda's genial and friendly nature which has gained him popularity among all BJP leaders.

After joining the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (A.B.V.P.) in 1977, he was appointed as Election In-charge, Youth wing, BJP in 1989. He progressed to become the General Secretary, BJP Himachal Pradesh in 1990 before being appointed as National General Secretary of the party in May 2010. Apart from political positions, Nadda has also held the position of President of the Olympic Association, Himachal Pradesh (2008-2012) and has also represented Bihar in All India Junior Swimming Championship.

