JP Nadda To Visit Uttarakhand On Aug 20, Aims To Finalise BJP Strategy For Assembly Polls

With Uttarakhand Assembly Polls just around the corner, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief JP Nadda will visit the state for two days. During the trip, the BJP leader is scheduled to meet senior party leaders and representatives to study and finalise the preparations for the elections. The BJP chief is also reported to meet with sadhus and seers in Haridwar on August 20 to seek blessings.

JP Nadda to visit Uttarakhand to finalise election strategy

JP Nadda will travel to Uttarakhand in the coming days and finalise the party's strategy for the forthcoming Assembly Polls. Apart from party members and seers, the BJP chief is also set to hold a meeting with ex-servicemen in Dehradun on August 21. During the meeting, Nadda is expected to seek suggestions and support for the polls. This will be one of the 11 meetings scheduled for Nadda during the trip.

The party-state leadership has planned meetings of Nadda with the block Pramukhs, Nagar Panchayat Pramukhs, Mayors, office-bearers of the party, general secretaries, MLAs, MPs, Cabinet Ministers and Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. The BJP chief will also convene a meeting of all former Uttarakhand CMs from the party. State BJP president Madan Kaushik while responding to queries on the visit said that these meetings are set to interact with state leaders and workers, and thus improve the functioning.

"Leaders from every level will be included in these meetings. Everyone will be allocated a task ahead of the polls. This meeting is focused on Assembly elections. From block Pramukhs to chief minister will be present in these meetings. In addition to this, there will be core committee meeting," Kaushik said. Furthermore, sources in the party told ANI that the party’s election strategy will be outlined in these upcoming meetings.

"In Uttarakhand, people chose different political parties every election to administer the state. We are aspiring to change that this time. With Central schemes and State-initiated welfare schemes, we hope to win the polls," a senior party leader told ANI. The state in recent years has witnessed a repeated change in leadership, with Trivendra Singh Rawat being replaced by Tirath Singh Rawat only to be replaced by Pushkar Singh Dhami as the CM in July this year. The state goes into polls in early 2022, for the 70 member Uttarakhand Assembly looking for a stable government.

(With inputs from ANI)

(Image credit: PTI)