JP Nadda Wraps Up BJP's WB Poll Campaign With Presser; Confident Of Forming Government

BJP president JP Nadda concluded his party's high-octane campaign for the West Bengal election on Monday by addressing a press conference in Kolkata. Thanking the voters of the state, he exuded confidence in BJP forming the government after getting their blessings in the 8th phase as well. Dubbing it as an "unprecedented" election, he maintained that BJP adopted a "high standard" of electioneering despite TMC's provocation. Lauding the electorate for rejecting "false narratives" propagated by WB CM Mamata Banerjee, the Rajya Sabha MP reiterated the mantra of 'Justice for all, appeasement of none'.

Stressing that BJP ran a positive campaign, he slammed Banerjee for showing the "highest level of immaturity" and threatening the state police as well. Reflecting on the sharp verbal attacks by the TMC supremo on BJP leaders, Nadda opined that this can never be the language of Bengal. According to him, BJP represents Bengalis as it fulfilled the belief and vision of Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee. On this occasion, he promised to make Kolkata an economic hub and restore its past glory. Moreover, he claimed that BJP had followed all COVID-19 curbs laid down by the Election Commission.

BJP president JP Nadda remarked, "This West Bengal election was unprecedented and unique in its own way. With a lot of maturity, in spite of all provocations, a high standard of electioneering maintained by BJP. TMC displayed the lowest level of ethics, immature, provocative electioneering."

"The word she (Mamata Banerjee) used along with my name...Is it culture and language of Bengal? We represent Bengali culture. With full pride, I can say that no other person loves the Bengali culture as much as I do. The language used by her can't be Bengal's language", he reacted to the TMC chief's personal attack.

West Bengal Assembly polls

Mamata Banerjee-led TMC had swept the 2016 Assembly polls by bagging 211 seats in the 294-member Assembly. In West Bengal, 294 seats are up for grabs and people will be able to cast their votes at 1,01,916 polling stations. Buoyed by its stupendous 2019 Lok Sabha performance, BJP is looking to oust TMC and is aiming at winning over 200 seats this time. While Congress was the second-largest party in 2016, it has tied with the Left and the ISF to form the Sanjukta Morcha.

The voter turnout for the seats that went to the polls in the first, second, third, fourth, fifth, sixth, and seventh phases was 84.63 per cent, 86.11 per cent, 84.61 per cent, 79.90 per cent, 82.49 per cent, 79.11 per cent and 75.06 per cent respectively. The polling for the last phase will be held on April 29. The election results will be declared on May 2.