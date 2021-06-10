Jyotiraditya Scindia Says 'Shivraj Singh Chouhan Is CM'; Demolishes Leadership Change Talk

Putting an end to rumours of his discontent after switching to BJP, Rajya Sabha MP Jyotiraditya Scindia has clarified that all is well with him in the BJP and that there is no change in the Madhya Pradesh leadership in governance.

"Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister is Shivraj Singh Chouhan and the state is witnessing good governance under his leadership. I do not know how false news is being peddled of a possible change in leadership in the government," Jyotiraditya Scindia said while dismissing rumours.

This statement assumes significance as several Congress leaders targeted and made mentions of him after Congress leader Jitin Prasada's switch to BJP on Wednesday. In order to project Jitin Prasada's move as incorrect, some of the Congress leaders mocked Jyotiraditya Scindia, by stating that he was the second-best man in Madhya Pradesh Congress after Kamal Nath and is now lagging behind other senior leaders in the BJP after switching allegiance to BJP.

While he was elected as a Rajya Sabha member in June 2020 on a BJP ticket, speculation was rife that he had agreed to jump ship on the promise of a Cabinet berth. However, Scindia on Wednesday stated that he would continue to follow his family's tradition of serving the people constantly irrespective of posts. On late Tuesday night, the BJP Madhya Pradesh unit announced a 403-member working committee which included some loyalists of Jyotiraditya Scindia. While Scindia has been inducted as a permanent invited member, Imarti Devi, Aidal Singh Kansana and Krishna Ghatge have been named as executive committee members.

Jyotiraditya Scindia's role in fall of Congress Government

Last year, Jyotiraditya Scindia had triggered a massive rebellion within the Congress party when he quit the grand old party and joined BJP leading to the fall of the Kamal Nath-led government in Madhya Pradesh. The leader had shared how he was being sidelined in Congress which was divided between the old and young factions led by Kamal Nath in Madhya Pradesh. 22 of the Congress MLAs, who were loyalists of Jyotiraditya Scindia had also quit the party and joined forces with the BJP, which led to the return of the BJP Government in Madhya Pradesh.

Jitin Prasada joins BJP

Months ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections, senior Congress leader Jitin Prasada joined BJP at the party headquarters in the presence of Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday. Perceived to be a close aide of Rahul Gandhi, Prasada had met Goyal and Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the national capital ahead of the switch. His decision to join BJP could prove to be a game-changer for the saffron party in UP with the polls due next year.

Jyotiraditya Scindia welcomed former Congress leader Jitin Prasada into the party folds, hoping that the latter could help contribute to the nation and party's development under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. Speaking to the media, Scindia said that he welcomes Jitin Prasada will 'all his heart' calling him his 'younger brother.'