Kailash Vijayvargiya: BJP Govt Did More Work For Tribals In 20 Yrs Than Congress In 50 Yrs

On Monday, BJP General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya retaliated against Congress for holding a protest demanding tribal rights. He said that during the BJP's 20 years in power, it accomplished more for tribals than Congress did in 50 years. Vijayvargiya also criticized former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and Congress leader Kamal Nath for comparing veteran BJP leader and current MP CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan to actor Salman Khan.

"In front of Shivraj Singh Chauhan, Salman is not even equal to his nails. Shivraj Singh is a leader, a mass leader and is embedded in the hearts of the people,' said Vijayvargiya.

BJP govt did more work for upliftment of tribals: Kailash Vijayvargiya

Kailash Vijayvargiya made a remark on the Adivasi Jan Aakrosh Rally held by Congress in Badwani and said that when it comes to Congress, Congress has ruled for almost 50 years out of the 70 years since the government's establishment He urged the people to look at the work done for Scheduled Tribes and Scheduled Castes during the Congress's 50-year era, then compare that to the BJP's 20-year period. In the 20 years that the BJP has been in power in the state, it has established the most number of programmes for the SC/ST community, he said. This was stated by the BJP leader while speaking to the media at Julwaniya, Madhya Pradesh's Badwani district.

Kamal Nath compares CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan to actor Salman Khan

On Monday, Congress leader Kamal Nath remarked that Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan was "good at acting" and should take a role in Bollywood to make the state proud. He was addressing at the Adivasi Adhikar Jan Akrosh rally held by the Congress in the Barwani district. He claimed that the MP CM was skilled at manipulating people with his acting and that he doesn't listen to the public but instead misleads them with speeches. Nath added that the CM had made 4,000 announcements in the last two years and over 22,000 in his prior 13-year stint as CM.

Nath claimed that the CM had broken his promises and that the state's young felt uneasy due to a lack of work opportunities. Nath also warned a group of government officials who he alleged were playing into the ruling BJP's hands that Congress was working on their dossiers. In retaliation, MP BJP head VD Sharma said Nath's government had "betrayed" all sectors of society in the state, adding that the Adivasi Jan Adhikar Yatra was a fake because tribals' rights and privileges were robbed during his tenure.

Adivasi Jan Aakrosh Rally in Badwani district

In the presence of MP Congress chairman and ex-chief minister Kamal Nath and other top party officials, the Congress organised an Adiwasi Adhikar Jan Aakrosh Yatra in Barwani on Monday. The event was held to protest the rising number of incidences of violence against tribal people, the state government's plan to abolish World Tribal Day and violations of tribal people's basic rights. Due to the fact that tribal people make up over 21% of the state's population and 47 out of 230 MP Assembly seats are reserved for them, the two major parties in the state are fighting to court them. The tribals also have a say in around 31 additional seats.

