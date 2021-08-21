Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Governor of Rajasthan Kalyan Singh breathed his last on Saturday after battling prolonged illness. The senior BJP leader was admitted in the Intensive Care Unit of Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences in a critical state since July 4. Despite treatment for more than two months, his condition did not improve, and he passed away on Saturday evening from sepsis and multi-organ failure.

Kalyan Singh passes away

Kalyan Singh's condition had deterioated on Friday, after which the hospital had issued a statement. "Kalyan Singh's condition has deteriorated. His blood pressure is low and he is not passing urine normally. He has been placed on dialysis. Let's see how much does his condition improve by this evening or tomorrow. He is on a ventilator," said Professor RK Dhiman, Director of SGPGIMS, Lucknow.

After the statement was issued, UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath had paid a visit to the leader. Earlier this month, BJP leaders, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had visited the leader at the hospital.

About Kalyan Singh

Born on January 5, 1932, Kalyan Singh was an Indian politician who served two terms as the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh. As a Bhartiya Janata Party leader, he was appointed as the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh in 1991 but resigned in 1992. He became Chief Minister for the second term in 1997 but was removed in 1999.

He was appointed the Governor of Rajasthan in 2014. He served the state for a full five five-year term.