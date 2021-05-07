Kamal Haasan Dubs MNM VP As 'coward' For Exit Post TN Election Debacle, Reassures Cadres

Hours after MNM vice president R Mahendran quit the party in the wake of the Tamil Nadu election debacle, Kamal Haasan attempted damage control on Thursday. In a 12-page statement, Mahendran claimed that things changed for the worst when Sankhya Solutions was roped in to manage the party's poll campaign in 2019. Since then, the actor-turned-politician not only became distant from MNM workers but also did not discuss important matters even with him, it was alleged. According to him, MNM failed to win a single seat in the Assembly polls owing to "poor decisions" on seat-sharing, alliance talks and the choice of seat Haasan ended up contesting.

While Haasan lost to BJP Mahila Morcha head Vanathi Srinivasan in Coimbatore South, his party allies All India Samathuva Makkal Katchi and Indhiya Jananayaga Katchi also failed to open their account. On his part, he dubbed Mahendran a "betrayer" and "coward" for deserting the party at the first sight of defeat. Asserting that it was the unanimous sentiment in MNM that betrayers must be removed, he claimed that Mahendran was trying to cover up for his lack of honesty and acumen and failures. Moreover, he assured the workers that MNM will not falter from its path.

MNM supremo Kamal Haasan stated, "His only achievement is ensuring that those who had true intentions of working for the party got nowhere in the party structure. It is a well-known fact that the doors of the Makkal Needhi Maiam party are always open for those who lack honesty and talent. He tries to cover up his lack of honesty, acumen and his failures by blaming it on others and tries to gain sympathy. He tried to pre-empt his removal by resigning. Just like you, I am happy that a weed removed itself. It will be ascendancy for our party henceforth."

TN Assembly polls

In a significant political milestone in TN politics, DMK returned to power after 10 years by successfully thwarting AIADMK's bid for re-election. As a part of the winning alliance, DMK, Congress, VCK, CPI and CPI(M) won 133, 18, 4, 2 and 2 seats respectively. On the other hand, AIADMK was reduced to 66 seats. On the other hand, BJP won 4 seats, thus marking its presence in the state Assembly after 20 years. PMK too managed to bag 5 seats. In terms of vote share, DMK polled just 4.41% more than AIADMK. Meanwhile, DMK chief MK Stalin was sworn in as the new CM of Tamil Nadu and 33 other MLAs took oath as Ministers.