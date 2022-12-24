Kamal Haasan Joins Rahul Gandhi On Bharat Jodo Yatra; 'My Father Was A Congressman'

Kamal Haasan, south cinema superstar and founder of Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM), a Tamil Nadu-based political party, joined Rahul Gandhi in the Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra as the march entered Delhi on Saturday. Haasan said he came to Delhi for the yatra "blurring the lines" between political parties for "the welfare of India". Haasan further said his father D Srinivasan was once a Congressman.

Delhi | Many people ask me why I'm here. I'm here as an Indian. My father was a Congressman. I had various ideologies & started my own political party but when it comes to the country, all political party lines have to blur. I blurred that line & came here: Actor Kamal Haasan pic.twitter.com/nAFyeeK18K — ANI (@ANI) December 24, 2022

'I heard a voice from within...'

"I heard a voice from within...'Kamal, Bharat todne ki madad matt karo, Bharat jodne ki madad karo' (Don't try to break India try to make India)", Haasan said during his address at the Red Fort. "I come here in a time when the country needs me. This yatra, according to me has just begun. There is much more distance to go and I'm not talking about the road walk," he added.

Haasan also endorsed the Bharat Jodo Yatra via social media and explained why he decided to join Rahul Gandhi. "I and Maiam executives are participating in the Bharat Jodo Unity Yatra organized by dear brother Rahul Gandhi to protect the pluralism of India. As an Indian citizen my contribution will always be to protect the people of the land," he tweeted Saturday.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra began on September 7 from Kanyakumari for a journey spanning over 3,500 km through 12 states. The foot march is currently in its 108th day after passing through nine states and 448 km of the journey remains. Congress, meanwhile, has been asked to follow COVID appropriate behavior during the march or halt the yatra amid the fresh scare of the new BF.7 variant of the coronavirus.