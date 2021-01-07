Kamal Haasan says 'we're torchbearers' on SC order on notional income for housewives

Makkal Needhi Maiam Chief Kamal Haasan expressed his delight over the Supreme Court order enhancing the compensation in a accident case, aknowledging the efforts taken by a homemaker.The actor-politician called his party the 'torch bearers' of the idea of notional income for housewives. The veteran shared that he was thrilled by the 'remarkable judgement' on notional income for homemakers in compensation cases.

READ: Notional Income For Homemakers In Claims Case Signals Law Believes In Their Sacrifices: SC

Kamal Haasan on SC judgement on notional income for housewives

Reacting to the Supreme Court verdict, Kamal Haasan took to Twitter to exult over notional income for homemakers being a part of Makkal Needhi Maiam’s manifesto ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections later this year. The Vishwaroopam star added that the Supreme court order sending a message to the society on the case ‘thrilled’ him and his party workers.

We have been the torch bearers of the idea of income for housewives and have included it in our manifesto. Supreme courts remarkable judgement today on Notional income for housewives in Compensation cases thrills us. — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) January 6, 2021

Supreme Court order in accidental case involving homemaker

In a significant ruling, the Supreme Court has said that fixing notional income of homemakers in compensation related cases is a signal to the society that the law and the courts value their labour, services and sacrifices.Women spend more time on "unpaid care giving services for household members" as compared to men, the apex court said citing a survey.

Deciding an appeal filed by two surviving daughters and a parent of the deceased couple which met with an accident, the bench modified the Delhi High Court order and enhanced the compensation of Rs 22 lakh to the claimants by Rs 11.20 lakh, to a total of Rs 33.20 lakh.The high court had brought down the compensation of Rs 40.71 lakh awarded by the accident claims tribunal saying that the woman who died in the accident was a homemaker and not an earning member.

READ: Kamal Haasan's MNM Releases 7-point 'promises For Environment' Manifesto For Tamil Nadu

'It becomes recognition of the work, labour and sacrifices of homemakers and a reflection of changing attitudes. It is also in furtherance of our nation’s international law obligations and our constitutional vision of social equality and ensuring dignity to all,' the bench said.

The bench further added that the issue of fixing notional income for a homemaker serves extremely important functions and “it is an acceptance of the idea that these activities contribute in a very real way to the economic condition of the family, and the economy of the nation, regardless of the fact that it may have been traditionally excluded from economic analyses”.

The top court said: “It is a reflection of changing attitudes and mindsets and of our international law obligations. And, most importantly, it is a step towards the constitutional vision of social equality and ensuring dignity of life to all individuals."

Recently, Kangana Ranaut had slammed Kamal Haasan’s idea saying it was like ‘paying’ the woman for ‘mothering our own’.

Don’t put a price tag on sex we have with our love, don’t pay us for mothering our own, we don’t need salary for being the Queens of our own little kingdom our home,stop seeing everything as business. Surrender to your woman she needs all of you not just your love/respect/salary. https://t.co/57PE8UBALM — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) January 5, 2021

READ: Kamal Haasan's 'women's Dignity Over Self-defence' View Slammed Amid Gender Equality Push

READ: MK Stalin's Estranged Brother Alagiri Lashes Out At Him, Proclaims "You Will Never Be CM"