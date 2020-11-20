Kamal Haasan Tells TN's Unregistered Voters To Get IDs; Adds message For keyboard Warriors

Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) chief Kamal Haasan appealed to people of Tamil Nadu without voter ID cards to get themselves registered in a special drive organized by the Election Commission, highlighting the importance of every single vote cast in an election.

"The biggest pride an Indian gets after turning 18 is their identity as a voter. The biggest weapon is the Voter's ID. A society that fails to fulfil their responsibilities will lose all their rights by themselves. Those keyboard warriors who demand change, point out flaws in the system don't even have a voter ID", Kamal Haasan said in a video.

Urging the unregistered voters to avail their right to vote, Kamal Haasan pointed out that the people voted to decide who represented them and made decisions on their behalf. He further cited a close poll battle in Bihar where a candidate lost by a mere 12 votes to highlight that each vote, particularly the silent voters, was crucial in determining victory or loss.

MNM chief Kamal Haasan urged the people of Tamil Nadu without voter ID cards to get themselves registered at their nearest election booths on November 21, 22 and December 12,13 and also noted that any queries regarding the voter ID card would also be attended to then.

Kamal Hassan's appeal to unregistered voters

EC releases tentative electoral figures for Tamil Nadu

Following a special summary revision by the Electoral Commission of India, Tamil Nadu's total electorate stands at 6.10 crore, including 3.09 crore women, 3.01 crore men and 6,385 persons from the third gender. Chennai District alone has 39.40 Lakh persons, the highest among the 37 districts in the state. The draft rolls for several Districts and designated poll booths in the districts have also been published as per the recent draft released earlier today. According to officials, registered voters can cross-check their polling booth stations from the TN official website, elections.tn.gov.in.

Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2021

Tamil Nadu is scheduled to go to polls for 234 seats of the Legislative Assembly in May 2021. While the Congress has confirmed its alliance with DMK, it remains to see whether the ruling AIADMK will iron out the creases with ally BJP or will it fight the polls alone. With Home Minister Amit Shah scheduled to arrive at Chennai on November 21 to discuss poll strategies with party functionaries, it will also be interesting to see the outcome of his meeting with Superstar Rajinikanth.

