Kamal Haasan Upbeat On '3rd Front' For TN Polls; Tells Stalin How To Woo MNM For Alliance

Ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, actor-politician Kamal Haasan while speaking on the occasion of his party Makkal Needhi Maiam's (MNM) fourth foundation day celebrations at a private college on Sunday said that there was a possibility of a third front being formed under his leadership for the elections in the state. Kamal Haasan also hinted that he might consider an invite for an alliance with the ruling DMK if it came directly from the top leadership.

The actor-politician said, "I think it (a third front) may form. The situation is getting conducive. Very soon it may happen."

TN Assembly Polls: Haasan hints at possibility of 3rd front being formed

On forming an alliance with the ruling DMK, Haasan said that MNM did receive an invite for forming an alliance. He said, "An invite did come, discussions took place.. everybody was discussing (on their own) but nobody came directly to me (for forming an alliance). But, that (talking directly) is what counts to me. Sending an emissary does not count." However, the MNM chief said that the party will only accept a question or an answer which comes directly from the party's high command.

When asked about his meeting with superstar Rajnikanth on Saturday, Haasan said that it was just a casual meeting between the two friends. Terming it a normal discussion, the actor-politician said that they both exchanged greetings as friends as he had met the superstar after a very long time. While responding to the question of whether he invited Rajnikanth to join MNM, Haasan said, "He has (already) told that he will not take a political plunge citing his health. How can we invite then? It will not be a good gesture from a good friend."

Earlier on Sunday, MNM commenced issuing applications to aspirants for the party's tickets for the upcoming Assembly polls, which are likely to take place in April-May.

Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2021

The two warring factions in AIADMK - of Deputy CM O Pannerselvam (OPS) and CM E Palaniswamy (EPS), reconciled after the party named incumbent E Palaniswamy as its CM candidate and O Panneerselvam as the chief of the 11-member steering committee. With AIADMK announcing it will continue its national alliance with BJP, the saffron party is yet to officially announce its state-level alliance. Meanwhile, ex-CM Karunanidhi's successor - DMK chief MK Stalin eyes his maiden CM term as DMK cannot afford to lose a third straight Assembly election after sweeping the state in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls with 38 seats.

(With PTI inputs)