MNM Reclaims Party Symbol Of 'battery Torch', Extends Gratitude To Supremo Kamal Haasan

Kamal Haasan led Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) on Friday issued General Convention Resolutions in which the party stated that the actor turned politician will continue as the perpetual president of the party upon the request of the General Council of the party which has authorised Haasan to take the final decision on all election-related matters such as taking decisions regarding alliance formation, candidate selection, campaign strategies and all other election matters.

The statement by MNM said that the party has reclaimed the party symbol of 'Battery torch'. The party thanked its leader Kamal Haasan for 'valiantly reclaiming' the party symbol.

The statement issued by the party highlighted that Kamal Haasan "toiled selflessly to successfully complete the first phase of the election campaign enduring an injury in his leg".

"Every functionary, cadre and supporter of the Party will work relentlessly and dedicatedly to ensure the electoral victory of every single candidate contesting from the Party and ultimately make our Leader Dr. Kamal Haasan the Chief Minister of Thamizh Nadu to bring to life his vision of ‘Reimagining Thamizh Nadu’ to reality," the statement said.

MNM requested the State Government not to allow any project such as the eight-lane highway of Salem by claiming that the project will "severely affect the environment and will have "adverse impact on the agriculture" of Tamil Nadu.

"The death of 561 elephants in the last six years alone is a simple example of how negligent and ignorant the State Government is in matters of Environmental protection. No countermeasures have been taken by the Government towards the Forest encroachment which is steadily increasing with every passing day. Makkal Needhi Maiam urges the Government to immediately take the required action to protect Thamizh Nadu’s wildlife and forest," the statement read.

The MNM also called for recognising the efforts of the homemakers and urged the Centre and state government to pay them appropriate salaries.

"The Supreme Court also insists that their work and sacrifice has to be recognized by paying them appropriate salary. The Central Government and State Government must take heed and perform the necessary action to ensure that the homemakers are paid for their efforts," the statement said.

Tamil Nadu elections

The Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly elections are to be held in Tamil Nadu on April 2021 for the 234 seats of the Legislative Assembly. AIADMK, the ruling party has allied with BJP, while MK Stalin led DMK has formed an alliance with Congress. While Stalin is eyeing becoming Chief Minister for the first time, CM E Palaniswami (EPS) is fighting for his re-election. Meanwhile, Sasikala has also announced that she would enter full-fledged politics soon, however, EPS has reaffirmed that his Sasikala and her nephew TTV Dhinakaran can never become a part of AIADMK. Superstar Rajinikanth who had announced his entry into politics had to retreat due to health concerns, creating an uproar among the citizens who were awaiting his entry into politics.

