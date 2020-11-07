Kamal Nath Alleges Firing, Booth Capturing In MP By-election, Says 'BJP Frustrated'

Former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Kamal Nath on Saturday made serious allegations of firing incidents and booth capturing during the by-elections in the state which were held on November 3. Kamal Nath demanded the Election Commission (EC) to conduct re-election in the places which witnessed such incidents as alleged by the former chief minister. He said EC is not taking any action despite having proofs of the incidents.

"The incidents which happened in Sumawali, Morena and Mehgaon on November 3 were unfortunate. There was firing and booth capturing. I am sad that despite evidence on it the Election Commission did not ask for repolling there," Kamal Nath said.

Nath threatened that he will disclose the proofs on November 10, which is the day for election results.

"I want to make clear to officers who are providing protection that protection does not stay forever. The proof of incidents are available and we will disclose them on November 10," he added.

'BJP frustrated': Kamal Nath

He blamed the BJP for the firing incidents by stating that BJP is frustrated. "We have demanded that Election Commission should hold repolling at Sumawali and Mehgaon. The firing took place in Sumawali and I also have the news that the firing also took place in Morena in the evening. All these incidents only prove BJP's frustration," he said. On Friday, he even alleged that BJP is engaging in horse-trading yet again with the fear of facing defeat in the by-election.

By-elections were conducted on 28 seats in Madhya Pradesh on November 3, the results of which will be declared on November 10. Of the 28 seats, 22 had become vacant after 22 rebel MLAs, who were Jyotiraditya Scindia loyalists, resigned in March and joined BJP along with Scindia, leading to the collapse of Kamal Nath led Congress government. Moreover, three more Congress MLAs resigned and joined the BJP in July, due to which the vacancy of seats increased to 25, while three assembly seats had fallen vacant due to the death of legislators taking the number to 28. At present, Congress has 88 MLAs while BJP has 107 in the state assembly. Now, to retain the power in MP, BJP needs to win only 9 out of the 28 seats to independently retain the power in the state.

