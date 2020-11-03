'EVM Was Good In 2018': MP CM Takes Jibe At Digvijaya, Highlights Congress' Hypocrisy

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday took a dig at Congress leader Digvijaya Singh for questioning the EVMs on the eve of the by-elections. Earlier in the day, the senior Congress MP claimed that even developed countries did not conduct polls using EVMs as they can be "hacked". According to Chouhan, Congress was making such allegations to cover up for its impending defeat.

Moreover, the MP CM reminded Digvijaya that Congress had won 114 seats in the 2018 Assembly election via the same EVMs. He maintained that this was a tactic to shirk responsibility for Congress' inability to do well in the by-elections. As per the Election Commission of India, the 28 seats which went to the polls in Madhya Pradesh registered a voter turnout of 66.37%.

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan remarked, "Congress is acting as if they have lost the election. Digvijaya is questioning the EVM. This is the same EVM via which Congress had got 114 seats in 2018. The EVM was good back then. Because they know that they are losing, they want to put the blame on EVM and shirk responsibility."

Fall of the Kamal Nath-led government

The Kamal Nath government plunged into crisis after Jyotiraditya Scindia’s sudden resignation from the Congress party on March 10 followed by 22 MP Congress MLAs putting in their papers. Ruling on a plea of BJP leaders seeking an immediate floor test, a two-judge SC bench comprising Justices DY Chandrachud and Hemant Gupta observed that the MP Assembly session should be reconvened for the sole purpose of holding a floor test by show of hands. Most importantly, the rebel MLAs were not compelled to attend the session.

As the Congress party was short of a majority, Kamal Nath announced his resignation on March 20. Subsequently, Chouhan took oath as the MP CM for the fourth time. Subsequently, three more Congress leaders resigned as legislators and joined BJP. After July's Cabinet expansion, 14 of the 22 MLAs who had resigned from Congress became a part of Shivraj Singh Chouhan's Cabinet.

MP by-elections

By-election was held in the following constituencies- Joura, Sumawali, Morena, Dimani, Ambah, Mehgaon, Gohad, Gwalior, Gwalior East, Dabra, Bhander, Karera, Pohari, Bamori, Ashok Nagar, Mungaoli, Surkhi, Malhara, Anuppur, Sanchi, Biaora, Agar, Hatpipliya, Mandhata, Nepanagar, Badnawar, Sanwer and Suwasra. While the bypolls were necessitated in 25 seats due to the resignation of Congress MLAs, three other constituencies went to the polls as the respective sitting legislators passed away. To retain the power in MP, BJP needs to win only 9 out of the 28 seats. The counting of votes is scheduled for November 10.

