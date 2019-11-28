Kamal Nath, Bhupesh Baghel To Attend Uddhav Thackeray's Swearing-in Ceremony

The chief minister of Madhya Pradesh, Kamal Nath and the chief minister of Chhattisgarh, Bhupesh Baghel are going to visit Mumbai on Thursday, November 28 to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Uddhav Thackeray. This comes as the 288 MLAs from Maharashtra took an oath on Wednesday morning and the Governor, Bhagat Singh Koshyari invited Shiv Sena chief, Uddhav Thackeray to form government in Maharashtra. In a letter inviting the Sena chief to form government in Maharashtra, the Governor said that the Sena-NCP-Congress has unanimously elected Uddhav Thackeray as the leader of the coalition called 'Maha Vikas Adhagi'.

Aaditya Thackeray invited Sonia Gandhi

Apart from inviting the Prime Minister, it has also surfaced that Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray has invited Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi and former prime minister Manmohan Singh for the ceremony. Around 400 farmers from various districts of Maharashtra have been invited and are expected to be present at Thackeray's swearing-in ceremony. On Tuesday, Thackeray was unanimously elected as the leader of the tri-party alliance.

The Maha Thriller

After several twists and turns in Maharashtra politics, the Shiv Sena chief, Uddhav Thackeray, along with his ‘Maha Vikas Aghadi’, has been invited by the Governor to form the government in Maharashtra. All of this comes after, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis took an oath as the CM of the state on Saturday. He had taken the oath to become the CM along with the former NCP leader Ajit Pawar, who took to the post of Deputy CM. However, Ajit Pawar did not have the support from the rest of the NCP MLAs, thus the BJP-NCP government was not viable. The Supreme Court of India, in its verdict on Maharashtra's ongoing issue, stated that there will be a floor test on Wednesday at 5 pm, however, Devendra Fadnavis resigned a day before and the MLAs of the state took the oath on Wednesday morning.

