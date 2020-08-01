Kamal Nath, Dr. Harsh Vardhan Extend Condolence As Rajya Sabha MP Amar Singh Passes Away

On Saturday, Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath expressed condolences to the family of former Samajwadi Party leader and Rajya Sabha MP Amar Singh. Amar Singh passed away on Saturday in a hospital in Singapore. Singh had been ailing at a hospital in Singapore for the past six months. Singh had earlier undergone a kidney transplant in 2013. He was 64.

Furthermore, the Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan also expressed his deepest condolence to kin of Amar Singh. He further remembered Singh's vibrant life and deep connection to every section of society.

राज्य सभा MP श्री अमर सिंह जी के निधन से मन व्यथित है।

तीन दशक तक उन्होंने सार्वजनिक जीवन को जीवंतता के साथ जिया। समाज के हर वर्ग से उनके गहरे संबंध थे।

ईश्वर दिवंगत की आत्मा को शांति व परिजनों को यह आघात सहने का संबल प्रदान करें।

परिवार के प्रति मेरी गहरी संवेदनाएं।ॐ शान्ति!! — Dr Harsh Vardhan (@drharshvardhan) August 1, 2020

Singh's ill-health & regrets on Bachchan fallout

The former SP leader and once-close confidante of Superstar Amitabh Bachchan tweeted in March that he was undergoing treatment for kidney ailments in Singapore. He had expressed hopes of 'returning with double energy' while dismissing rumours of his death. In a video message, he said, "Whoever is spreading this fake news, I thank you very much.”

Recently, Singh had grabbed the headlines when he expressed regret over his fallout with Bachchan. In February on the occasion of his father's death anniversary, Singh had tweeted that at his deathbed, he regretted his over-reaction against Amitabh and his family. Singh who had been close with the Bachchans in the 1990s, soured after he quit the Samajwadi Party (SP) in 2010 and was jailed in Tihar for alleged bribery, as per reports