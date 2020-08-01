Rajya Sabha MP Amar Singh Passes Away In Singapore Hospital After Prolonged Illness

In a major development, former Samajwadi Party leader and Rajya Sabha MP Amar Singh passed away on Saturday in a hospital in Singapore. Singh had been ailing at a hospital in Singapore for the past six months. Singh had earlier undergone a kidney transplant in 2013. He was 64.

Singh's ill-health & regrets on Bachchan fallout

The former SP leader and once-close confidante of Superstar Amitabh Bachchan tweeted in March that he was undergoing treatment for kidney ailments in Singapore. He had expressed hopes of 'returning with double energy' while dismissing rumours of his death. In a video message, he said, "Whoever is spreading this fake news, I thank you very much.”

Recently, Singh had grabbed the headlines when he expressed regret over his fallout with Bachchan. In February on the occasion of his father's death anniversary, Singh had tweeted that at his deathbed, he regretted his over-reaction against Amitabh and his family. Singh who had been close with the Bachchans 1990s, soured after he quit the Samajwadi Party (SP) in 2010 and was jailed in Tihar for alleged bribery, as per reports

Today is my father’s death anniversary & I got a message for the same from @SrBachchan ji. At this stage of life when I am fighting a battle of life & death I regret for my over reaction against Amit ji & family. God bless them all. — Amar Singh (@AmarSinghTweets) February 18, 2020

Amar Singh's political-Bollywood career

Amar Singh who was a close friend of the Bachchans since 1990s, helped Bachchan revive his debt-ridden Amitabh Bachchan Corporation Limited (ABCL) in 2003. Stepping in as the vice-chairman of the company, he was publically referred to as a 'younger brother' by Big B. Singh also reportedly helped launch actor Jaya Bachchan's political career in the Samajwadi Party in 2004. The actor was elected to the Rajya Sabha and has since then held the position.

Singh himself was elected to the Rajya Sabha four times - in 1996, 2002,2008 and 2016. He held several posts on several parliamentary commissions since then but was most known as SP's go-to man for swinging political support to SP chief Mulayam Singh in Delhi. He shot to fame when he saved the UPA-1 government by pledging support of 39 MPs when it was reduced to a minority as CPI withdrew its support to the coalition over the proposed Nuclear Accord with the United States.