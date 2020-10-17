MP By-polls: Kamal Nath Launches Congress Manifesto; Lambasts CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Ahead of the Madhya Pradesh by-polls, Congress leader Kamal Nath on Saturday released the party's manifesto. Kamal Nath alleged that Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has not done anything in the last seven months except breaking the coconut (a ritual to inaugurate/launch an event).

Addressing a press conference after launching the party's manifesto, Kamal Nath accused Shivraj Singh Chouhan of indulging in politics of deviation.

"Shivraj Singh Chouhan has not done anything other than breaking coconut, false announcements and laying the foundation stone in the last seven months. Whenever an election comes, Pakistan, sometimes China, comes to the fore to divert public attention. They are deviating public attention. Because Shivraj ji specializes in the politics of deviation," Nath said.

Former Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh, MLA Jeetu Patwari and other leaders of the party were present during the launch event. Furthermore, the party repeated the issue of farm loan waiver in this manifesto.

"Shivraj used to say that the loan of the farmers was not waived off, but on the floor of the house, his own minister himself told that the loan was waived off," he said.

Earlier on October 15, Congress had released a 'Vachan Patra' for upcoming Madhya Pradesh bypolls, but without featuring top leaders Rahul Gandhi and Digvijaya Singh. Local reports on Thursday revealed that the document featured Kamal Nath, Sonia Gandhi and Indira Gandhi - but not Rahul Gandhi who had been featured in 2018. The State assembly's 28 seats will go to by-polls on November 3 and counting on November 10.

Commenting on the development, Congress Leader Manak Agarwal said that several elections have been won under Rahul Gandhi and Digvijay Singh and hence they must be featured. Meanwhile, BJP cabinet minister Gopal Bhargava said that the duo had not been featured as they 'would harm the Congress' chances'. He added that Congress knows that the duo will only attack the Centre to remain in front.

Madhya Pradesh crisis & bypolls

The crisis in the Kamal Nath government started when Congress alleged BJP of poaching 4 MLAs - two of which returned to Kamal Nath's folds. Soon, 22 MLAs including 6 cabinet ministers - loyal to Jyotiraditya Scindia - quit the party, reducing the Congress to a minority government with 92 MLAs. Following this, Scindia resigned from Congress and then joined the BJP. After Nath stepped down as CM and the Madhya Pradesh Speaker accepted all 22 MLAs' resignation, all of them promptly joined BJP. Three more Congress MLAs have joined BJP since then - vacating 27 seats in the Assembly -which will go to by-polls on November 3 and counting on November 10.

