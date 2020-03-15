Kamal Nath's Minister Claims Congress MLAs 'hypnotised, Held Hostage Using Black Magic'

Making a bizarre claim on Sunday, Madhya Pradesh minister PC Sharma has said that Congress MLAs have been held hostage and they have been hypnotised. Even as it was confirmed on Saturday night that the Madhya Pradesh assembly will have floor test on March 16, Sharma exuded confidence that Kamal Nath government will pass it. However, he added that Congress is trying to meet its MLAs and repeated that they have been held hostage using black magic.

BIG: MP Guv expels 6 Scindia-camp ministers who had resigned, after CM Kamal Nath's letter

Kamal Nath writes to governor

On Friday, Kamal Nath had written to the Governor apprising him of the situation in the state adding, "invite a floor test in the forthcoming session of Madhya Pradesh Assembly already notified from March 16". In response, Governor of Madhya Pradesh Lalji Tandon expelled 6 pro-Scindia ministers who were at the Bengaluru resort. The rebel MLAs had prepared to fly from Bengaluru to Bhopal on Friday, but had cancelled after seeking protection from the Madhya Pradesh police.

Kamal Nath calls current crisis "coronavirus in politics", ducks question on floor test

Madhya Pradesh political crisis

The crisis in the Kamal Nath government started when Congress alleged BJP of poaching 4 MLAs - Surendra Singh Shera, Bisahulal Singh, Hardeep Singh Dang, and Raghuraj Kansana when they were flown to Bengaluru. While two of them have returned to Kamal Nath's folds, 18 MLAs including 6 cabinet ministers - loyal to Scindia flew to Bengaluru on Monday. Though Kamal Nath dissolved his cabinet, making 20 ministers resign on Monday night at an apparent cabinet rejig attempt, it failed and all 6 rebel cabinet ministers have been expelled.

In a major jolt to the Chief Minister, the former Guna MP Jyotiraditya Scindia formally submitted his resignation to Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday. He then formally joined the BJP after he met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the latter's residence along with former BJP party chief Amit Shah and has since then slammed the Congress saying 'it was not the same anymore'. He has since then been fielded by the BJP for the upcoming Rajya Sabha polls.

MP Speaker accepts resignation of 6 pro-Scindia ministers; Congress tally dwindles to 108

MP Assembly current scenario

With the current halfway mark at 114 in the 228-MLA assembly, BJP currently holds 107 MLAs of its own. Congress which held 114 MLAs - has now been reduced to 108, with the acceptance of the six ministers' resignation. Overall, if the resignation of all 22 rebel MLAs is accepted, the halfway mark will be reduced to 103.

'BJP's conspiracy will fail, we'll pass the floor test,' says Congress leader Harish Rawat