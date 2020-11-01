'Kans Mama' Jibe A Compliment For Shivraj: Congress' Acharya Krishnam's Response To EC

Taking action against yet another leader campaigning for the Madhya Pradesh bypolls, the Election Commission of India has sought a response from Congress' star campaigner Acharya Pramod Krishnam. He had criticised MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan by comparing him to 'Kans Mama" in one of his poll rallies after which BJP has complained to the EC. Now, the Election Commission has asked him to explain within 48 hours.

However, the Congress leader who contested against BJP's Rajnath Singh in Lok Sabha polls, is remorseless and just after the EC notice, he said that "the comparison with Kans mama is a compliment for Shivraj." In a tweet on Sunday, he also said, "Mama Dar gaya" referring to CM Shivraj Singh who is popularly known as Mama in Madhya Pradesh.

ANI के Tweet से पता चला कि EC ने मुझे इस बात के लिये नोटिस दिया है कि मैंने CM का अपमान किया है,जब कि सच बात ये है कि मैंने उन्हें मामा “मारीच” और मामा “शकुनि”

से भी ज़्यादा कुटिल,चालबाज़ और “षड्यंत्र”

कारी बताया था,ये तो उनके लिये “सम्मान”

की बात है. — Acharya Pramod (@AcharyaPramodk) November 1, 2020

Krishnam's comment that brought EC's ire

Krishnam at a poll rally in Joura constituency of Morena district had said, "The three insidious mamas (maternal uncles) of Indian mythology, Maricha, Kans and Shakuni, if mixed into one make only mama Shivraj...if the ghotalas (scams) of all the three insidious mamas are squeezed into one it will make Shivraj".

The state BJP spokesperson Rajneesh Agrawal reacted, "Krishnam's remarks are an insult to lakhs of bhanja-bhanjis (nephews-nieces) in Madhya Pradesh for whom their mama Shivraj Singh Chouhan has been endlessly running welfare schemes. The Election Commission should take cognizance of Krishnam's remarks and ban him from campaigning".

A high-octane campaign season is underway in Madhya Pradesh for the byelection on 28 seats on November 3. The shifting of Jyotiraditya Scindia from Congress to BJP was the major reason for the fall of the previous Kamal Nath government. Ahead of this major setback to Congress, the party's state unit had alleged that BJP is poaching 4 MLAs - two of which have now returned to Kamal Nath's fold.

Soon, 22 MLAs including 6 cabinet ministers loyal to Jyotiraditya Scindia quit the party, reducing the Congress to a minority government with 92 MLAs. After Nath stepped down as CM and the Madhya Pradesh Speaker accepted all 22 MLAs' resignation, all of them promptly joined BJP. Three more Congress MLAs have joined BJP since then.

EC action against Kamal Nath, Imarti Devi

The EC has also taken action against BJP candidate and MP Minister Imarti Devi and former CM Kamal Nath. Devi had allegedly made controversial comments against an unnamed political rival and women members of his family. The Election Commission on Saturday barred her from campaigning in the state for one day on November 1 for violating the poll code. Last Sunday, Kamal Nath referred to Scindia loyalist and minister Imarti Devi as an 'item', while addressing a rally in Dabra. The Election Commission after it revoked his 'star campaigner' status, after which he has moved Supreme Court.

