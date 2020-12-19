Kapil Sibal Asks PM To Understand Pain Of Farmers; Makes India-China LAC Clash Reference

Slamming Prime Minister Narendra Modi amid ongoing farmers' protest, Congress leader Kapil Sibal said that the Centre is spreading three lies on the three contentious farm laws. He asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to understand the pain of the farmers and stated that farmers' protests are not a part of politics. Sibal on Saturday also said that Demonetisation, Coronavirus and China-India clash at LAC are the three lies that Centre has said to the people of India.

प्रधानमंत्री जी



फार्म क़ानून : तीन बड़े झूट फलाये जा रहे हैं !



किसानों का दर्द समझिए

वो राजनीति नहीं है



तीन ऐतिहासिक झूठ किसने बोले :



नोटबंदी : पचास दिन के बाद सब ठीक हो जाएगा



कोरोना : केवल 21 दिन रुकिये



चाइना ( लद्दाख़ ) हमारी ज़मीन में चीन का क़ब्ज़ा नहीं है — Kapil Sibal (@KapilSibal) December 19, 2020

PM Modi announces cash transfer to farmers on Dec 25; here are his three assurances

Farmers protest continue

As farmers continue to protest at Delhi's border, demanding rollback of Centre's Farm Laws, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Friday, said that the government is hopeful of resolving farmers' agitation by the year-end, as per PTI. Rejecting the Centre's proposed amendment to the three Farm Laws, farmers have stayed firm on their demand of total repeal of the Farm acts, stating a 'lack of trust' on the Modi government. The farm union leaders were sent a 10-point proposal by the Centre assuring to give written guarantee for Minimum Support Price (MSP), empowering states to create a law which will prevent misuse of traders' registration, continuing current electricity bill payment done by the government and amend the stubble burning penalty clause. While the Centre has been in talks to several other farm unions supporting the Laws, the protesting unions have retaliated by approaching the Supreme Court seeking a total repeal of the laws and a nationwide farm waiver.

Meanwhile, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar wrote an 8-page letter highlighting the Farm Laws' benefits, proposing the amendments. Meanwhile, the Supreme Court has offered to form a panel to facilitate the talks with farms to stop the protests and remove the blockade to Delhi highways. Punjab is the only state which has passed farms negating the Centre's laws, while Delhi has passed a resolution against it.

Agri Min Tomar Says 'Govt Hopeful For Solution By Year-end' As Farmers Continue Protest