Karachi Plane Crash: Rahul Gandhi Expresses Sorrow, Prays For 'miraculous Survivals'

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi expressed sorrow at the crash of a passenger plane in Karachi on Friday, May 22. Maintaining that the news about some people surviving the crash was a "ray of hope", he hoped that more such miraculous stories of survival would emerge later. He extended his condolences to the kin of the deceased. Meanwhile, Punjab CM Amarinder Singh said that his thoughts and prayers were with the families who had lost their dear ones in the plane crash. His Rajasthan counterpart and fellow Congress leader Ashok Gehlot mentioned that he was saddened at the accident and wished a speedy recovery to the injured. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also stated that he was shocked by this tragedy in Karachi.

I’m sorry to hear about the air crash in Pakistan in which many lives have been lost. News of survivors is a ray of hope & I pray that there are many miraculous stories of survival tonight. My deepest condolences to the families of those who have perished. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 22, 2020

Read: Karachi Plane Crash: PM Modi Expresses Grief Over Lives Lost, Prays For Those Injured

Saddened at the tragic #planecrash in Karachi. My thoughts & prayers are with the families who lost their loved ones. May God give them the strength to deal with this terrible loss. — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) May 22, 2020

Saddened to know a large number of people have lost lives in a plane crash in Pakistan. My condolences to the bereaved families and wishing speedy recovery to those injured. — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) May 22, 2020

Read: Pakistan International Airline Plane Crashes Near Karachi Airport With Over 90 On Board

The Karachi plane crash

Earlier in the day, a Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) passenger plane crashed in Karachi's Model Colony near Jinnah International Airport at around 2.30 pm moments before it was about to land. After the crash, visuals showed the entire area engulfed in smoke and a slew of ambulances arriving on the spot. As per reports, the flight PK 8303 which had departed from Lahore for Karachi was carrying 90 passengers and 8 crew members. Among the passengers were Director Programming '24 News' Ansar Naqvi and Bank of Punjab president Zafar Masood. The media coordinator for the Sindh Health Minister confirmed that Masood was one of the three passengers to have survived the crash.

Condemning the accident, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan announced that PIA CEO Arshad Malik had left for Karachi and an immediate inquiry would be constituted. After the plane crash, the Pakistan Army Quick Reaction Force and Sindh Pakistan Rangers reached the site for relief and rescue measures alongside the civil administration. While 11 persons have been reportedly confirmed dead till now, the exact number of deceased shall be known after the rescue operations are over.

Read: Pakistan Civil Aviation Officials Say At Least 2 Survived Plane Crash Near Karachi

Read: Karachi Residents Watch Smoke From Plane Crash