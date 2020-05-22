Last Updated:

Karachi Plane Crash: Rahul Gandhi Expresses Sorrow, Prays For 'miraculous Survivals'

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi expressed sorrow at the crash of a passenger plane in Karachi and expressed hope that there would be more survivors.

Written By
Akhil Oka
Rahul Gandhi

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi expressed sorrow at the crash of a passenger plane in Karachi on Friday, May 22. Maintaining that the news about some people surviving the crash was a "ray of hope", he hoped that more such miraculous stories of survival would emerge later. He extended his condolences to the kin of the deceased. Meanwhile, Punjab CM Amarinder Singh said that his thoughts and prayers were with the families who had lost their dear ones in the plane crash. His Rajasthan counterpart and fellow Congress leader Ashok Gehlot mentioned that he was saddened at the accident and wished a speedy recovery to the injured. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also stated that he was shocked by this tragedy in Karachi. 

Read: Karachi Plane Crash: PM Modi Expresses Grief Over Lives Lost, Prays For Those Injured

Read: Pakistan International Airline Plane Crashes Near Karachi Airport With Over 90 On Board

The Karachi plane crash

Earlier in the day, a Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) passenger plane crashed in Karachi's Model Colony near Jinnah International Airport at around 2.30 pm moments before it was about to land. After the crash, visuals showed the entire area engulfed in smoke and a slew of ambulances arriving on the spot. As per reports, the flight PK 8303 which had departed from Lahore for Karachi was carrying 90 passengers and 8 crew members. Among the passengers were Director Programming '24 News' Ansar Naqvi and Bank of Punjab president Zafar Masood. The media coordinator for the Sindh Health Minister confirmed that Masood was one of the three passengers to have survived the crash.

Condemning the accident, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan announced that PIA CEO Arshad Malik had left for Karachi and an immediate inquiry would be constituted. After the plane crash, the Pakistan Army Quick Reaction Force and Sindh Pakistan Rangers reached the site for relief and rescue measures alongside the civil administration. While 11 persons have been reportedly confirmed dead till now, the exact number of deceased shall be known after the rescue operations are over. 

Read: Pakistan Civil Aviation Officials Say At Least 2 Survived Plane Crash Near Karachi

Read: Karachi Residents Watch Smoke From Plane Crash

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR
LATEST NEWS
View all