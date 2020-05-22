Karachi Plane Crash: PM Modi Expresses Grief Over Lives Lost, Prays For Those Injured

Expressing condolences to the bereaved families, Prime Minister Modi, on Friday, said that his thoughts were with the victims and wished for a speedy recovery of those injured in the PIA plane crash in Karachi. The Prime Minister is currently reviewing the damage due to cyclone Amphan in Odisha and West Bengal. Punjab CM Capt. Amarinder Singh too has expressed grief at the loss of lives. Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan too has expressed his grief and ordered a probe into the accident.

PM Modi condoles loss of life in Pak air crash

Deeply saddened by the loss of life due to a plane crash in Pakistan. Our condolences to the families of the deceased, and wishing speedy recovery to those injured. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 22, 2020

Saddened at the tragic #planecrash in Karachi. My thoughts & prayers are with the families who lost their loved ones. May God give them the strength to deal with this terrible loss. — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) May 22, 2020

PIA plane crashes at Karachi

A Pakistan International Airline (PIA) flight on its way from Lahore to Karachi, crashed in the area near Jinnah International Airport on Friday, according to Civil Aviation Authority sources. The flight had 98 people - 91 passengers and 7 crew members onboard, report sources. The plane crashed just a minute before landing in Karachi.

Sources report that the Pakistan Army Quick Reaction Force & Pakistan Rangers Sindh troops have arrived at the crash site to assist the civil administration in relief and rescue efforts. The plane has crash-landed inside a residential colony, near the airport, as per sources. The Pakistan Army's COAS has directed the provision of full assistance to civil administration in rescue/ relief effort and has condoled the loss of lives in the crash.

Details of the plane crash

Minister of Health and Population Welfare has declared an emergency in all major hospitals of Karachi after the incident, Dawn news quoted Meeran Yousuf, the media coordinator to the Sindh health minister, as saying. Sources report that 40 people have been rescued till now. The crash has allegedly occurred due to a possible technical fault with the aircraft, as per the pilot's last message to the control tower, revealed PIA CEO Air Marshal Arshad Malik. Pakistani civil aviation officials say at least two people survived the crash of a domestic flight near Karachi - including Bank of Punjab CEO Zafar Masud, who has sustained fractures to his hip and collar bones.

On Saturday - May 16, Pakistan resumed domestic flight operations in a phased manner as the government eased the nationwide-lockdown imposed to contain the spread of the coronavirus. The resumption of the domestic flight services under strict restrictions from five major airports on Saturday came as the Pakistan government last week said that it would begin a phased lifting of the lockdown due to its effect on the economy and the workforce, the Geo News reported. The ban on international flight operations, meanwhile, has been extended until May 31.

